Virat Kohli's top 3 IPL knocks vs SRH

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has played many incredible knocks against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in his illustrious IPL career.

RCB will hope that the star batter can add to the list in their crucial encounter against SRH in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 18.

They are currently on 12 points in as many games and will likely have to win their remaining two matches to entertain thoughts of qualifying for the playoffs.

Kohli has looked in good touch this season without kicking on and converting the starts into big scores. The 34-year-old has scored 438 runs in 12 innings at an average of 39.82 and a strike rate of 131.53.

Despite the impressive numbers, Kohli has struggled recently to score at a quicker rate, and Bangalore will look for the legendary batter to rectify that against SRH.

Overall in his career, Virat Kohli boasts decent numbers against SRH, scoring 569 runs at an average of 31.61 and a strike rate of 136.77 in 20 innings. However, the champion batter has struggled against them since the 2018 season, scoring just 135 runs in 11 innings at an average of 12.30 with no half-centuries.

RCB will want Kohi to fire all cylinders as they look to secure a win against the SunRisers and keep their playoff hopes alive.

SRH have already been eliminated from the playoff race post the defeat to the defending champions Gujarat Titans in their previous encounter.

As we look ahead to the clash, let us look back on Virat Kohli's top 3 IPL knocks against Hyderabad.

#1 93* off 47 balls (Bangalore, IPL 2013)

Virat Kohli became the regular captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first time in the 2013 season. After losing heartbreakingly in the second game of the season to the SunRisers Hyderabad in a super over, the side bounced back spectacularly in the reverse fixture.

Led by a scintillating captain's knock of 93* off 47 deliveries, RCB chased down a tricky total of 162 with 14 balls to spare and seven wickets in hand. Kohli's innings constituted 11 boundaries and four sixes as he displayed remarkable calm and composure on a difficult pitch.

Coming in at the fall of opener Mayank Agarwal, Kohli put on a magnificent display of battership for the raucous crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to lead RCB to their second win in three games.

Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his sparkling display with the bat.

#2 44* off 19 balls (Hyderabad, IPL 2015)

In the 2015 season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore found themselves in a similar situation to this season when they took on the SunRisers Hyderabad in their penultimate game of the league stage in Hyderabad.

RCB found themselves on 13 points from 12 games and needed a win against SRH to stay alive in the playoff race.

The match was curtailed by rain and finally resumed as an 11-over contest. SRH posted a mammoth 135/3, and after another rain interruption, RCB were left to chase a daunting target of 81 from six overs.

Needing to go smash-bang from ball one, Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle started tremendously, adding 43 off just 15 balls for the opening wicket. However, dismissals of Gayle and AB de Villiers off successive deliveries left Kohli with a tall order.

Despite that, the chase master produced another incredible finish, scoring an unbeaten 44 off 19 deliveries that included 16 runs off three balls to complete an improbable victory with a ball to spare.

The knock helped RCB stay in the playoff race and eventually qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his incredible innings and spectacular finish.

#3 75 off 51 balls (Bangalore, IPL 2016)

IPL 2016 remains one of the most memorable years for RCB and Virat Kohli fans as the batting great broke numerous IPL records.

Kohli scored an unimaginable 973 runs in 16 matches at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03, including four centuries and seven half-centuries.

The season started with a brilliant 75 against SRH at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore and helped kickstart Kohli's incredible run through the season.

After being inserted into bat first, Kohli scored 75 of 51 balls and added 157 runs for the second wicket with AB de Villiers as RCB romped to 227/4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, SRH folded for 182-6 in their 20 overs as RCB began their campaign with a crushing 45-run victory.

The 2016 season remains RCB's best, having qualified for the finals for the third time in franchise history.

