Virat Kohli's top 3 knocks in the IPL versus RR

After a year of lul, Virat Kohli is back where he belongs. He strides out to open the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore, dominates the bowlers in the powerplay overs and is at his most vocal when on the field. Kohli is one of the reasons why RCB have had a decent season so far and the side will need their talisman to pump up this form even more.

RCB will take on Rajasthan Royals and will don the green jersey. Kohli has a fantastic record against Rajasthan and when the two sides meet at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, he will once again be the centre of all attention.

Here we take a look at three of the best Virat Kohli knocks against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL:

#3 62*(46), IPL 2015

Kohli was in good touch in 2015

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were at their comprehensive best when they took on the Rajasthan Royals back in 2015. Led by Mitchell Starc, Rajasthan was reduced to 130 for 9 in their 20 overs.

The pitch at Ahmedabad was slightly two-paced and this forced Chris Gayle to take his time, but he never got going and was dismissed for 20 runs off 17 balls.

However, RCB were able to bounce back thanks to a reliable partnership between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Kohli was in his elements and kept finding the boundary ropes and remained unbeaten on 62 runs off just 46 balls. De Villiers too was in great form and chipped in with 47* runs to lead RCB to a comfortable victory.

#2 72*(47), IPL 2021

Kohli once again dominated RR

On an absolute batting beauty at the Wankhede Stadium, the Rajasthan Royals posted a par total of 177 for 9 in their 20 overs. However, the surface was a flat one and this target was always going to be 15 runs short.

RCB never broke a sweat and led by Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli, they chased it down in a canter. The RCB openers, Kohli and Padikkal, got off to a flying start. The left-hander was sensational as he smashed 101* off 52 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes.

Virat Kohli too was brilliant as he ended up scoring 72* off 47 balls. With these performances, RCB won the match by 10 wickets.

#1 72*(53), IPL 2020

Kohli was in his elements during the chase

It was in this match that Virat Kohli once again reminded the world of his chasing prowess. Back in 2020, Rajasthan limped to 154 for 6 thanks primarily to Mahipal Lomror and Rahul Tewatia. This was always going to be a fighting total.

Aaron Finch was sent back early, and this was when Kohli joined the ranks with young Devdutt Padikkal. Padikkal was dismissed for a commanding 63. Virat Kohli kept going and with an unbeaten 72* off just 53 balls, he ensured a comprehensive eight-wicket win for RCB. The surface was not easy as RCB got across the line in the last over in Abu Dhabi.

