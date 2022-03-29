Virat Kohli shares a heartwarming picture with wife Anushka Sharma

Celebrated Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently shared a happy picture with wife Anushka Sharma. The powercouple tied the knot in December 2017.

Kohli, who is currently busy plying trades for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, captioned the post with a heart emoticon. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Virat Kohli captioned:

"❤️."

Meanwhile, Kohli has time and again stressed the importance of Anushka Sharma in his life and how the Bollywood superstar changed his life for good, giving it a meaningful perspective.

They have an adorable daughter, Vamika, who is only 14 months old.

Speaking of professional careers, Anushka is currently gearing up for Chakdah Xpress, an autobiography based on Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami's life. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is a part of the Bangalore franchise in the IPL.

They lost to Punjab Kings in their IPL 2022 opener in a high-scoring thriller and will hope to bounce back in their next fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders.

"It is very strange" - Virat Kohli on AB de Villiers absence in IPL 2022

The former South African captain is one of the notable absentees in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. Kohli, who misses his dear friend on the field, recently revealed how he got to know about de Villiers' retirement.

Speaking on the franchise's official website, Kohli said:

“It’s very strange. I clearly remember when he decided to finally call it a day. He sent me a voice note. I still remember we were coming back after the World Cup from Dubai, and I got a voice note."

He then went onto add:

"And I opened it and I listened to it. Anushka (Sharma) was with me, and I looked at her like this, and my face fell. She was like ‘What?’ I showed her the message, I showed her the WhatsApp chat and the voice note from AB de Villiers. And the first thing she said was ‘Don’t tell me'. She knew."

AB de Villiers played 184 matches in the tournament, scoring 5162 runs at an average of 39.71 and a strike rate of 151.69.

