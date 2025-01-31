Virat Kohli vs Ruturaj Gaikwad - comparing their stats after 23 T20Is

Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has a fantastic record in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Purchased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the IPL 2019 auction for his base price of ₹20 lakh, Gaikwad has gone on to establish himself as a fine opening batter and has even taken over as captain from MS Dhoni.

In 66 IPL matches, the right-handed batter has scored 2,380 runs at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 136.86, with the aid of two hundreds and 18 fifties. Following his impressive batting efforts for CSK and for Maharashtra in domestic cricket, the 28-year-old was handed his international debut in a T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo in July 2021.

Although he has been in and out of team since then, Gaikwad has shown glimpses of his batting ability and has often been compared to the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The CSK skipper has featured in 23 T20Is so far. On that note, we compare his stats with that of Kohli at the same stage.

Virat Kohli vs Ruturaj Gaikwad - Who has more runs and a better average after 23 T20Is?

After 23 T20Is, Gaikwad has scored 633 runs at an average of 39.56. The right-handed batter has been dismissed without scoring on one occasion. On his 633 runs, 223 have come in five innings against Australia at an average of 55.75.

The Maharashtra cricketer has scored 133 runs in three innings against Zimbabwe at an average of 66.50, 96 runs in five innings against South Africa at an average of 19.20, 77 runs in two innings (one not out) against Ireland at an average of 77 and 35 runs in two innings against Sri Lanka at an average of 17.50.

Kohli ended his T20I career with 4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69. After 23 matches, he had 677 runs to his name at an average of 37.61. He was not dismissed for a duck even once in his first 23 T20Is. Of his 677 runs, 150 came in four innings against Pakistan at an impressive average of 75.

The 36-year-old scored 118 runs in five innings against England at an average of 23.60, 97 runs in four innings against Australia at an average of 24.25, 30 runs in two innings against South Africa at an average of 15, 68 runs in one knock against Sri Lanka and 68 runs in two innings against the West Indies, averaging 34.

Virat Kohli vs Ruturaj Gaikwad - Who has a better strike rate after 23 T20Is?

After 23 T20Is, Gaikwad has a strike rate of 143.53. The 28-year-old has a strike rate of 159.28 from five innings against Australia and 158.33 from three innings against Zimbabwe. Further, the CSK captain has a strike rate of 131.50 from five innings against South Africa, 125 from two innings against Sri Lanka and 130.50 from two innings against Ireland.

Kohli ended his T20I career with a strike rate of 137.04. After 23 T20Is, he had a comparatively lower strike rate of 129.44. He had a strike rate of 131.11 from five innings against England, 121.25 from four innings against Australia and 119.04 from four innings against Pakistan. Further, he managed a strike rate of 120 from two innings against South Africa and 128.30 from two innings against the Windies.

Virat Kohli vs Ruturaj Gaikwad - Who has more 50-plus scores after 23 T20Is?

Gaikwad has five 50-plus scores to his name after 23 T20I matches. His best of 123* came off only 57 balls against Australia in Guwahati in November 2023. The knock featured 13 fours and seven sixes.

The 28-year-old also hit 77* off 47 against Zimbabwe in Harare (July 2024), 58 off 43 against Ireland in Dublin (August 2023), 58 off 43 against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram (November 2023) and 57 off 35 against South Africa in Visakhapatnam (June 2022).

Kohli too had five 50-plus scores after 23 T20Is. However, he hadn't converted any of those into three figures. His highest of 78* came off 61 balls against Pakistan in Colombo in September 2012.

The right-handed batter also scored 70 off 41 against New Zealand in Chennai (September 2012), 68 off 48 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele (August 2012), 54 off 41 against the West Indies in Mirpur (March 2014) and 50 off 39 against Afghanistan in Colombo (September 2012).

