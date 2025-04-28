Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - comparing their stats after 78 IPL matches

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli mastered another run-chase in the side's latest IPL 2025 victory against the Delhi Capitals (DC) with a 47-ball 51. Kohli is also back wearing the Orange Cap after RCB's seventh win in ten outings, with 443 runs at an average of over 63.

Seen by most as the successor to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli has more than lived up to the billing during his illustrious career. To some, the 36-year-old has already surpassed the Little Master in white-ball cricket in the international arena, thanks to his extraordinary ODI and T20I numbers.

Yet, what doesn't get talked about much is how the duo fared at the same stage in their respective IPL careers. Tendulkar played the IPL in the latter stages of his career from 2008 to 2013, finishing with 78 games.

While Kohli remains the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history with almost 8,500 runs, his numbers after 78 outings (Tendulkar's final mark) should make for interesting reading.

Which of the two legendary batters boasted better raw, impact, and clutch numbers after 78 IPL matches? Let us find out.

Overall numbers

Tendulkar and Kohli anchored the innings for their respective sides, Mumbai Indians (MI) and RCB, from the get-go. While the former batted at the top throughout his IPL career, Kohli started in the middle order before moving up in the first 78 games of his IPL career.

Starting the comparison between the duo, let us look at their overall batting numbers after 78 outings.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Overall Numbers

Thanks to predominantly opening the batting, Tendulkar batted in all 78 IPL games, while Kohli has only 70 innings. Yet, despite the added advantage of more batting stints, the former MI captain holds a healthy lead in runs and milestones after 78 IPL matches.

Incidentally, Kohli, the all-time leader in IPL centuries, hadn't crossed three figures once in his first 78 outings.

Edge: Sachin Tendulkar

Greater Impact - Tendulkar or Kohli?

Let us shift to the more important numbers like batting average, strike rate, and contributions to team wins between Kohli and Tendulkar. While the former never won a title with RCB, he played a massive role in several match wins. The same holds for Tendulkar, who also signed off with an IPL title in 2013.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Impact Numbers

Incidentally, Tendulkar and Kohli have the same overall strike rate and strike rate in team wins of 119.81 and 123.32. However, the Little Master edges Kohli out comfortably in overall average and average in team victories through 78 IPL games.

The consistency and match-winning factor working in Tendulkar's favor give him the edge in the Impact category.

Edge: Sachin Tendulkar

Numbers in big games

The biggest names are often expected to perform in the biggest games, like the playoffs and the final. Thus, it is worth looking at how Tendulkar and Kohli fared in IPL playoff and final matches through 78 outings.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Clutch Numbers

It is finally Kohli's turn to upstage Tendulkar in a category, thanks to his ability to produce in the knockout games. The RCB star boasts an excellent average of over 38 and a strike rate of 127.50 in six combined playoff and final matches.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar's average and strike rate of 28.80 and 123.07 in these games are considerably worse than his overall batting numbers through 78 IPL outings.

Edge: Virat Kohli

Conclusion

To conclude, Sachin Tendulkar had better raw and impact numbers overall after 78 IPL games than Virat Kohli. Yet, the latter's ability to stand up and deliver in the big games compared to his predecessor gives him the nod as a more clutch performer at the same stage of their IPL career.

Nevertheless, Tendulkar emerges as the winner over Kohli after 78 IPL games, adding the numbers across categories.

Winner: Sachin Tendulkar

