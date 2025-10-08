Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill - comparing their captaincy stats in the IPL after 27 matches

Virat Kohli will be back in action for Team India when the Men in Blue face Australia in a three-match ODI series from October 19 to October 25. The former India captain retired from Test cricket earlier this year. He had already quit T20Is after the T20 World Cup last year, so ODIs will be the only format in which he will be seen representing Team India now.

Kohli will play under a new captain during the three-match one-day series in Australia. Although Rohit Sharma led the Men in Blue to victory in the Champions Trophy earlier in the year, he has been replaced as skipper by Shubman Gill. The move has been made with the 2027 World Cup in mind. Rohit is already 38 and there are question marks over his availability for the ICC event.

It would be interesting to see how Kohli performs under Gill's captaincy. Incidentally, apart from leading India, Kohli also led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL for a number of seasons. New Indian ODI captain Gill has led Gujarat Titans (GT) in 27 IPL games. On that note, we compare his captaincy stats with that of Kohli after the latter had also led RCB in 27 IPL matches.

Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill - Who has more wins as captain after leading in 27 IPL matches?

Kohli won 15 of the first 27 IPL matches he led RCB in, while he suffered nine losses. Two matches ended in a tie, while one produced no result. He had a win percentage of 55.55. Of his 15 IPL wins, three each came against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Pune Warriors India (PWI). He also registered two wins each against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Player Won Lost Tied NR Win % Virat Kohli 15 9 2 1 55.55 Shubman Gill 14 13 0 0 51.87

(Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill - captaincy stats after leading in 27 IPL matches)

Having captained Gujarat in 27 IPL matches, Gill has won 14 games and lost 13. He has a win percentage of 51.87 as of now. Of his 14 wins as GT captain, three each have come against MI and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He has also led GT to two wins each against DC and RR.

Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill - Who has more runs and a better strike rate after leading in 27 IPL matches?

In his first 27 IPL matches as RCB skipper, Kohli scored 920 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 132.37. Of his runs after 27 games as captain, 286 came in four innings against DC at a strike rate of 143.71 and 114 runs in two innings against CSK at a strike rate of 150. He also scored 139 runs in two innings against SRH at a strike rate of 152.74.

In 27 matches as GT skipper, Gill has scored 1,076 runs, averaging 44.83 at a strike rate of 152.40. He has hit 158 runs in three innings against RR at a strike rate of 162.88 and 173 runs in three innings against SRH at a strike rate of 158.71. Gill has scored 157 runs in three innings against PBKS at a strike rate of 172.52.

Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill - Who has more 50-plus scores after leading in 27 IPL matches?

After his first 27 matches as IPL captain, Kohli had seven 50-plus scores. His best of 99 came off 58 balls against DC in Delhi in IPL 2013. Of his seven half-centuries, three came against DC, two against CSK and one each against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SRH.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 920 46 132.37 99 0 7 Shubman Gill 1,076 44.83 152.40 104 1 8

(Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill - batting stats after leading in 27 IPL matches)

Having led GT in 27 matches, Gill has notched up nine 50-plus scores - one century and eight half-centuries. He scored 104 came off 55 balls against CSK in Ahmedabad in IPL 2024. Of his eight fifties, two each have been registered against SRH and RR and one apiece against DC, LSG, KKR and PBKS.

Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill - Who has more runs in wins after leading in 27 IPL matches?

In 15 of the first 27 IPL matches that RCB won under Kohli's captaincy, he scored 574 runs at an average of 63.77 and a strike rate of 146.42. The 36-year-old notched up four half-centuries, with a best of 99.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 15 574 63.77 146.42 99 0 4 Shubman Gill 14 702 58.50 151.94 104 1 5

(Kohli vs Gill - batting stats in wins after leading in 27 IPL matches)

In 14 matches that GT have won under Gill's leadership, the batter has totaled 702 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 151.94. The 26-year-old has registered one century and five fifties in wins.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More