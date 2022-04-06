[Watch] "A finer team there'll never be" - RCB cricketers celebrate after thrilling win vs RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) prevailed over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium, beating Sanju Samson and Co. by four wickets in a close contest.

Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik shared a defining 67-run alliance to put the Royal Challengers on the cusp of victory. Harshal Patel launched a big hit on the first ball off the 20th over to seal the tie.

The Bangalore franchise shared a clip where the entire contingent was seen celebrating the win inside the dressing room. They captioned the video as:

"RR v RCB: Dressing Room Celebrations after a thrilling win. A special victory song, appreciation for DK and Shahbaz, a happy captain and his confident troop - we bring to you all the reactions from the dressing room after RCB’s nail-biting win against RR, on Game Day. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB"

The cricketers and support staff jumped in joy and sang their official anthem to celebrate their second win of the season for the first time. The team song goes as:

"The pants are red, the shirt is blue, The golden line shinning through, We're RCB, we're playing bold, Go to the final, on our own, A finer kit you'll never see, A finer team there'll never be, Those other teams don't bother me, From RCB, I'm proud to be, A finer kit you'll never see, A finer team there'll never be, Those other teams don't bother me, I'm proud to be from RCB, RCB, RCB, RCB..."

Meanwhile, with this win, the Royal Challengers are sixth in the IPL 2022 points table with four points in three games.

"I see a lot of similarities" - RCB captain on Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni

The 35-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has set IPL 2022 on fire with his breathtaking innings. He has scored 90 off 44 balls so far in the tournament and has remained unbeaten on all three occasions he has come out to bat.

Karthik's blazing strokeplay powered Bangalore to victories in their last two outings. His superlative performances have earned praise from all quarters, including their captain Faf du Plessis. The Proteas cricketer likened Karthik's ability to MS Dhoni's finishing skills.

Speaking in a video shared by the franchise, du Plessis said:

"I see a lot of similarities. Obviously, MS is probably the best finisher of the game but from what I've seen from DK this year is on that same level. I've played against DK for a long time and he has always been a very dangerous player but this side of him I'm seeing now, this composure, this clarity, that he just knows what he's going to do, that is a remarkable skill."

He added:

"Not a lot of people in the world have the ability to stay calm when everything is going on around you and it's noisy and it's pressure. Just to know this is what I'm gonna do and he just looks in control all the time. At the moment, he is as good as you can get from a finisher's point of view."

Dinesh Karthik will hope to continue the momentum to give himself the best chance of making it to the T20 World Cup, slated to take place later this year in Australia

