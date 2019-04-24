WATCH: AB de Villiers hits the ball on to the roof with one hand

Huge six from ABD [Screengrab: Hotstar]

AB de Villiers is one of the most feared batsmen in the world. The South African superstar has the ability to hit sixes all around the park. Not only is his technique great, but he also has the power to clear the boundaries with ease. Today he gave an example of his power when he managed to hit the ball on the roof with one hand off the bat.

Earlier in the evening, Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and elected to field first. RCB got off to a fantastic start but lost their way as they lost three wickets for 10 runs. When Marcus Stoinis joined AB de Villiers at the crease, RCB was in a spot of bother as the scoreboard read 81/4.

The pair started cautiously before ABD took the charge. The right-handed batsman launched a counter-attack as he didn't show any mercy on the bowlers. The pair destroyed the bowling in the last two overs scoring 48 runs to take RCB's score past 200.

In the 19th over of the innings, Mohammed Shami came to bowl. After beating batsmen in the first two balls, Shami looked in control but that was not the case. ABD hit three sixes in a row off one of the most in-form pacers of the tournament. The third six was special, as it was a high full toss, ABD took his eye off the ball as he was surprised by the height of the full toss.

Still, he managed to get bat on the ball and he timed it perfectly. The ball was on the roof and no one was able to believe what they saw. There was a controversy as umpires thought the ball was legal while it seemed to be a no-ball. Here is a video of the six.

Video Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com

Marcus Stoinis compounded the misery of the KXIP bowlers as he scored 20 off the last four balls and RCB collected 27 from the last over of the innings. RCB posted a target of 203 for KXIP which is never easy to chase.