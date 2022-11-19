Apart from his love for the game of cricket, MS Dhoni is also known to be an automobile enthusiast, as evidenced by his enviable car and bike collections.

The former India captain has added yet another swanky car to his garage, bringing home a brand-new Kia EV6. The futuristic electric crossover by the Korean car manufacturer is priced at ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the ex-showroom price for the all-wheel drive variant goes up to ₹64.95 lakh.

In a video shared by a Dhoni fan on social media, the veteran keeper-batter was spotted taking his new machine out for a spin with his cricketer friends Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav.

Apart from his brand-new Kia EV6, Dhoni owns various other vintage and luxury cars. The 41-year-old's imported Hummer H2 SUV has remained one of the most popular cars in his garage for several years now.

Furthermore, he has also been spotted driving around in the streets of Ranchi in his customized Nissan Jonga. The SUV has a rich heritage, given that the vehicle was used by the Indian army.

MS Dhoni to lead CSK in IPL 2023

Dhoni is set to return to the cricket field with the forthcoming 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). He was unsurprisingly retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the impending mini-auction.

Interestingly, the wicketkeeper-batter passed the CSK captaincy reins to Ravindra Jadeja just days before the previous edition. However, he was back at the helm of the team after the talismanic all-rounder relinquished his position after leading the side in just eight matches.

The four-time champions had a forgettable outing last year, finishing in the penultimate position in the points table. CSK finished their campaign with just four wins from their 14 league-stage fixtures.

The Chennai-based franchise released eight players from their squad, including veteran all-rounder Dwyane Bravo. They have a remaining purse of ₹20.45 crore for the mini-auction that is slated to be held in Kochi on December 23.

