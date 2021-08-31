[Watch] IPL 2021: DC star Shreyas Iyer's overacting leaves fans in splits

Delhi Capitals star Shreyas Iyer is all set to play the remainder of IPL 2021 after successfully recovering from his shoulder injury. He also gave his fans something to laugh about when he received his DC jersey.

The franchise took to Instagram to post a video of Iyer's reaction and captioned it: "@shreyas41 donning the #IPL2021 jersey for the first time 💙🤩 📹 | This video has all the feels... and some overacting 😆."

You can view the post below:

The video comes three days after the batsman received his jersey. Iyer had posted an image in his DC kit captioning it: "When do we begin? 💙 @delhicapitals"

Explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to continue as Delhi Capitals (DC) captain in place of Shreyas Iyer for the remainder of IPL schedule 2021.

The 23-year-old led Delhi in the first half of the IPL in India after Iyer was ruled out due to a shoulder injury he suffered during the limited-overs series against England.

With Iyer now fit, fans are wondering whether he will lead the side or if Pant will continue as IPL captain for DC. According to sources, Pant will captain the franchise in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 as well. A source informed Sportskeeda:

“While it is great news that Shreyas Iyer is fit again and ready to get back to action, it is understood that the DC management want to give him more time to recover. As a result, Pant will continue as captain, but only for the second half of IPL 2021.”

Under his captaincy, DC ended the India leg of IPL 2021 as table toppers, winning six of their eight matches. The players, barring those on international duty, reached the UAE a few days back and have begun training after completing their quarantine.

