[Watch] IPL 2021: RCB shares throwback images of Virat Kohli & Co having fun at UAE

Ahead of the resumption of IPL 2021 in the UAE again, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) gave their fans some good memories in the form of some throwback images of skipper Virat Kohli celebrating with his team during a net session.

The post was a throwback that went viral ahead of the start of the previous edition, which started on September 19, 2020. You can watch the video below:

Our bowling coach, Adam Griffith, comes up with a fun and challenging competition to help our bowlers fire in those yorkers.

Safe to say all our bowlers are sharpshooters! 🎯 😉#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/Nkjv97aQZc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 13, 2020

The latest images were snapshots of the "Yorker challenge" session video that saw the RCB contingent having some great fun while practicing the drill. The site uploaded four images. The first showed Kohli and Mohammed Siraj celebrating, while the second was of the skipper and Navdeep Saini.

The RCB skipper was seen grinning in the third image and the fourth saw AB de Villiers cheering for the squad as well. The side finished fourth after making the playoffs.

You can view the images below:

RCB's run in IPL 2021

RCB had a great start to this edition of the IPL, winning five of their seven games. They were placed third in the points table below the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings when the season was suspended back in April.

Their IPL 2021 campaign was bolstered by the arrival of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson. The duo of Maxwell and Jamieson positively impacted their batting and bowling fronts, respectively.

RCB will be hoping for Kohli and co. to continue in the same vein when the remainder of the IPL resumes in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.

In related news, the BCCI issued the complete timetable for the second phase of IPL 2021 on Sunday (July 25).

Mumbai Indians will play the Chennai Super Kings in what will be the 30th match of the season. 29 games happened during the first phase in India.

The United Arab Emirates will host the rest of the league fixtures and the playoffs, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah being the three venues.

The BCCI has decided to have seven double-headers in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Apart from weekends, there will be a double-header on Tuesday (September 28), Thursday (October 7) and Friday (October 8).

Delhi Capitals are the only franchise that will play three afternoon matches, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are scheduled to play only one game in the afternoon.

The other four teams will play two matches in the afternoon slot.

Also Read: IPL 2021 remaining matches schedule: Start date, venue and timing details

Edited by Diptanil Roy