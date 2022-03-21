[Watch]"Kill the negativity with kindness" - Andre Russell looks forward to repaying KKR's trust in him during IPL 2022 

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell intends to silence the critics by killing the negativity with kindness in IPL 2022. The 33-year-old reported for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday and took part in his first training session after completing a three-day quarantine.

Russell was retained by the two-time winners ahead of the mega-auction despite his recurring injury concerns. The explosive all-rounder did not feature in the business end of IPL 2021 after suffering a hamstring injury while fielding.

Franchise CEO Venky Mysore has often spoken highly of the Caribbean international. Russell was sent to Dallas by the management to work on his fitness as well as his mindset. And now, the all-rounder intends to repay the faith after being chosen as their first retention pick. In a video uploaded by KKR's social media team, Russell said:

I am proud to be back. With this badge over my heart. During the last few seasons, you know, there has been a lot of talks. A lot has been said about me. But, what I will do to silence them, is perform. You know, kill the negativity with kindness. And do what I do best in the middle. With the bat, with the ball, take brilliant catches,"

He added:

"You know, my mindset is in the right place now, KKR has shown confidence in me. My ambition is all about making sure I do whatever it takes, whatever is necessary to make sure KKR get over the line. It is all about having fun, and enjoying every moment once I enter the field during the big games, you get to showcase yourself and dominate in those games as well."

In the previous edition of the IPL, Russell primarily played the role of the finisher with the bat. He was the primary death bowler for KKR and recorded his first five-wicket haul in the format in a contest against the Mumbai Indians.

"I want to free myself" - Andre Russell

Heading into his ninth season with KKR, the all-rounder is one of the most senior members in the dressing room. He was last seen in the Bangladesh Premier League, representing the Minister Group Dhaka franchise.

Opining that he will return to the drawing board if he stumbles, the Caribbean ace added:

"I want to free myself, do what I want to do, and make sure that I am happy. And if I fail, I go back to the drawing board, I will put in the work, assess where I went wrong in the last game, figure what I can do better and execute that in the next match. Simple."

KKR are set to face CSK in the opening contest at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

Edited by S Chowdhury