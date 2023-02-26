[Watch] Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur joins team camp ahead of inaugural WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Harmanpreet Kaur joined her team's camp in Mumbai to commence preparations ahead of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season.

She recently led the Indian team in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, where they lost in the semi-final against Australia. Harmanpreet played a magnificent knock during the chase in that match and put India in the driver's seat. However, her unfortunate run-out dismissal shattered India's World Cup glory hopes as they lost the match narrowly by five runs eventually.

Harmanpreet Kaur will now shift her focus to the WPL, where she will look to lead the Mumbai Indians from the front. The Mumbai franchise procured her services with a hefty ₹1.80 crore paycheck during the auction earlier this month.

MI shared a short video on their official Twitter handle on Sunday, informing their ardent fans about the arrival of the captain.

They captioned it:

Dekho, Harman aa gayi!

"They have an amazing captain in the form of Harmanpreet Kaur"- Aakash Chopra reviews MI squad

Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra recently analyzed the strengths and weaknesses of the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the WPL 2023. Emphasizing the positives, he said that the franchise has a great leader in Harmanpreet Kaur and also a strong overseas contingent of players.

On the flip side, Chopra pointed out that the lack of quality Indian spinners might haunt them during the tournament.

On the "Aakashvani" show on JioCinema, Aakash Chopra said:

"When I talk about the Indian contingent, they have an amazing captain in the form of Harmanpreet Kaur, there is no doubt about that. They have picked a wicketkeeper in the form of Yastika Bhatia, where I feel they have spent a little extra money."

He added:

"Nat Sciver is outstanding. Everyone knows that she is absolutely stellar - middle-order batter and some seam-up bowling along with that. They got one quality player at base price - that's Hayley Matthews, and Amelia Kerr for only a crore. They have got fast bowling in the form of Isabelle Wong, a spin-bowling all-rounder in the form of Tryon."

Mumbai Indians will face off against the Gujarat Giants in the opening match of WPL 2023 on March 4, Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

