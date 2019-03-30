×
Watch: Pizza delivery boy interrupts Sanju Samson's knock

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
500   //    30 Mar 2019, 17:54 IST

Sanju Samson became the first centurion of IPL 2019 on Friday
Sanju Samson became the first centurion of IPL 2019 on Friday

What's the story?

A pizza delivery boy halted the game between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad for a brief time as he was obstructing Sanju Samson's view near the sightscreen. However, it did not affect Samson's concentration as the Kerala player remained unbeaten on 102 runs at the end of the innings.

The background

Interruptions are common while the game of cricket is being played. While a few may affect a team's momentum, a few prove to be harmless.

Samson had to face an interruption which fell into the latter category. A pizza delivery boy moving across the sightscreen disrupted Samson's view for a brief moment before which the delivery boy came out of Samson's view.

The details

Samson was batting on 44 when his view was obstructed when a pizza delivery buy moved across the sightscreen. The wicketkeeper-batsman backed away from playing the delivery and signaled the pizza boy to move. The delivery boy did not take much time as he quickly gave way for Samson to concentrate back on the game.

Here is the video of the incident which happened during the game:

Samson eventually went on to score a brilliant century against the strong Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling unit as the youngster became the first centurion of this season. He now has two IPL centuries to his name which makes him become a part of the elite list of Indians having more than one IPL century.

However, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target with an over to spare as David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, and Rashid Khan helped the local team to reach the formidable target.

What's next?

Rajasthan Royals will now travel towards the south to meet defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium. Having not won a game as yet, it would be a difficult task for RR to get a win on board against the strong CSK team.

Nesara V Jagannatha
