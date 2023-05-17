[Watch] Shikhar Dhawan grabs a superb diving catch to dismiss DC skipper David Warner

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan produced a splendid effort to dismiss Delhi Capitals (DC) captain David Warner at the HPCA Stadium on Wednesday, May 17 during the IPL 2023 game between the two sides.

Asked to bat first on a fresh wicket, Warner and Prithvi Shaw produced Delhi's best opening partnership of IPL 2023. With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, they fired on all cylinders, accumulating 61 runs in the powerplay.

Just when it looked like both batters are set for a big knock, Warner tried to launch another big hit off Sam Curran's bowling but was undone by the pace of the delivery.

It went high in the air and Dhawan ran across from cover and dived full length to snap up the catch and Warner had to depart on 46 The PBKS skipper celebrated the catch with his customary thigh-five move.

The Capitals were well-placed at 94/1 in 10.2 overs when Rilee Rossouw walked out in the middle. The southpaw, who has had a dismal campaign in this year's cash-rich league, joined hands with Shaw to continue the aggressive intent.

Rossouw, in particular, was an intent merchant, accumulating quickfire runs to keep Delhi in the hunt for a 200+ total.

Shaw, meanwhile, reached his maiden half-century of the season before holing to Atharva Taide while trying to play a big shot over the square leg region. Rossouw, however, continued the onslaught, reaching his maiden IPL fifty off just 25 deliveries.

DC finished their innings at 213/2 with Rossouw remaining not out on 82 and Phil Salt on 26.

PBKS vs DC Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, and Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Yash Dhull, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, and. Anrich Nortje.

