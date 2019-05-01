WATCH: Shreyas Gopal's special IPL Hat-trick which includes Kohli and AB De Villiers' wicket

Shreyas Gopal's hattrick included Kohli as well ( Image Courtesy - BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The 49th match of the IPL season between Bangalore and Rajasthan finally resumed after a long wait due to a rain delay at the Chinnaswamy stadium. Earlier, Kohli lost his 10th toss of the season, and was asked to bat first by the Royals captain Steve Smith.

It was a shoot out between the two bottom sides, who are searching for another two points to stay in contention for the play-offs race.

Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers opened the innings for the home team. Kohli wasted no time as he smashed the first two balls for sixes and ABD smashes two fours in the first overs.

Shreyas Gopal, who was known for troubling both Kohli and ABD in previous games, came to bowl the second over. Kohli smashed him for a six on the first ball and the next for a four. When RCB was setting up for the big score, the unreal happened.

Shreyas removed Kohli yet again on the fourth ball. A beautiful flight on the next ball enticed AB to go for a big shot, but got caught inside the circle and Gopal took two in two.

Marcus Stoinis smashed the final ball of the over straight to cover, and Shreyas Gopal completed his hat-trick in the five over game.

Video Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com

Gopal has had great success against RCB, as he has removed ABD four times in four innings, and Kohli three times in four innings. The hat-trick dented the RCB progress in this short game, and they managed to score 62 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Chasing 63 runs, Samson and Livingstone opened the innings and gave them a great start. The wicket keeper batsman showed his class. But the rain returned again hence the game was called off. It means RCB are now officially out of the 2019 IPL season.