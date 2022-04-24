[Watch] SRH players celebrate in style after five consecutive wins in IPL 2022 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players recently engaged in fun celebrations after winning their fifth consecutive match in IPL 2022. They beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) comprehensively be nine wickets on Saturday, 23 April.

Hyderabad bowlers wreaked havoc on Bangalore batters and bundled them out for just 68 in the first innings. Sunrisers then chased down the target in just eight overs to bag a comprehensive victory.

SRH did begin their campaign in IPL 2022 with two straight losses but then made a high-spirited comeback by winning the next five games. Their batting and bowling departments have worked in unison in these games to bring them back into the groove.

The Hyderabad franchise gave their fans a sneak peek of the celebrations in the team camp by sharing a reel on their official Instagram handle. In it, fans can catch a glimpse of captain Kane Williamson playing guitar and his teammates singing joyfully.

Sunrisers captioned the post:

"Happy faces after 5 wins in a row 😍We Are The SunRisers 💪 #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL"

You can watch the video below:

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

SRH will next face Gujarat Titans on April 27

Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves in second position in the IPL 2022 points table. They have procured 10 points from seven games and currently have the second-best Net Run Rate in the league behind Delhi Capitals.

The Kane Williamson-led side, who finished last in IPL 2021, look like strong contenders to make it to the playoffs this season.

The 2016 IPL champions will next face the Gujarat Titans on April 27 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Here is SRH's schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

April 27: Gujarat Titans vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM (IST)

May 01: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM (IST)

May 05: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM (IST)

May 08: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM (IST)

May 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM (IST)

May 17: Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM (IST)

May 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM (IST)

Catch the daily IPL live score updates and the latest IPL 2022 points table here at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Aditya Singh