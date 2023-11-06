[Watch] Sri Lanka and Bangladesh players refuse to shake hands after controversial 2023 World Cup clash

In a shocking development, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh players refused to shake hands with each other after a heated 2023 World Cup encounter. That came after the conclusion of their league stage game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday (November 6).

The match involved several on-field arguments between opposition players that only intensified after Angelo Mathews fell prey to a timed-out dismissal. Later, Mathews made a wristwatch gesture at Shakib after dismissing him.

In the end, Bangladesh won the match by three wickets to stay alive in the race for automatic qualification to the 2025 Champions Trophy.

.In a video shared on social media, the two team players can be seen walking off in different directions after the end of game.

Here’s a collection of a few heated moments from the match, watch below:

Kusal Mendis and Shakib Al Hasan share contrasting reactions to Angelo Mathews' dismissal in World Cup fixture

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis expressed his discontent at the way Angelo Mathews was dismissed against Bangladesh in the World Cup fixture. He reckoned that there were few seconds left and that the umpires didn’t make a correct decision. In his post-match comments, he said:

“It's very disappointing - when Angelo came to the crease, there were 5 seconds left. Then he found out strap of the helmet came off. It's disappointing umpires couldn't step in and make correct decision.”

On the other hand, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan backed his decision to appeal against Mathews, citing it's in the laws of the game. The all-rounder added that he didn't mind taking the call which only benefited his team. He said:

"One of our fielders came to me and said if you appeal now he'll be out. Then I appealed and the umpires asked me if I'm serious or whether I am going to take it back. It's in the laws. I don't know if it's right or wrong."

He continued:

"I was at war and I had to take a decision to make sure my team wins. Right or wrong, there will be debates but if it is in the rules I don't mind taking those chances. That (altercation with Mathews) helped, bit more fight, I'm 36 and normally fight doesn't come easily but happy it did today."

The Islanders will play their last World Cup league game against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 9. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will face Australia at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune on November 11.

