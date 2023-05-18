[Watch] Virat Kohli bowls in the nets, beats Glenn Maxwell during KGF's special training session ahead of SRH vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli turned into a bowler for captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell ahead of their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Thursday, May 18.

This came during an intense training session by the trio ahead of a must-win game for RCB in the race to the IPL 2023 playoffs.

The 34-year-old bowled with his pads on but managed to beat the Aussie all-rounder off the very first bowl he bowled to him.

Sharing the video on YouTube, RCB captioned:

“K.G.F Chapter 3 ft. Kohli, Glenn, Faf.”

On the work front, Faf, Kohli, and Maxwell are in terrific form with the bat. Faf is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2023 with 631 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 154.27, including seven half-centuries.

Maxwell, on the other hand, has amassed 384 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 182.85, including five fifties. The duo recently hit half-centuries during their 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Meanwhile, Kohli has scored 438 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 131.58, including six half-centuries.

The trio are critical to RCB’s success and will look to pile on more runs whether they bat first or chase against Hyderabad.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj is currently the leading wicket-taker for RCB, returning with 16 scalps in 12 games at an economy rate of 7.76.

Virat Kohli's RCB eye top four finish in IPL 2023 points table

With 12 points in as many games, RCB have a golden chance to finish in the top four of the points table. They must win their remaining two games against SRH and Gujarat Titans (GT) to reach a maximum of 16 points.

Bangalore also have a better net run rate than five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI). As a result, they can easily book a place for the knockout stage of the tournament.

