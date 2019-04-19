WATCH: Virat Kohli conjures a funny reaction as Sunil Narine stops in his bowling run-up

Virat Kohli (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore are having a horrible season in the IPL. The Virat Kohli led franchise has won just one out of the first eight matches of the season. Today, the Bangalore based outfit is facing KKR at Eden Gardens. This is a must-win match for the franchise if they want to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Kohli led from the front as he completed the fifth century of his IPL career. The RCB captain was in brilliant form tonight as he never seemed in any kind of trouble. When Kohli is in this kind of mood it is almost impossible to dismiss him. No bowler seemed to have any kind of chance against him.

There was one funny incident though during the 18th over of the match when Sunil Narine was bowling to Marcus Stoinis. Narine stopped in his bowling stride and while returning had a brief check as to whether Kohli was in the crease or not. Kohli took this opportunity to have a bit of fun as he made a funny gesture to suggest that he was well inside the crease.

This is the video of the incident:

Kohli seemed to be enjoying as there was a big smile on his face. But there was no smile on the face of Sunil Narine or any of the KKR bowlers as they were smashed all around the park. The RCB superstar got good support from Moeen Ali who scored runs at a strike rate of more than 200.

After the dismissal of Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli ensured that RCB were able to put a score of more than 200 on the board. Eventually, RCB ended their innings on 213/4 which puts them in a good position to register their second win of the season.