[Watch] Virat Kohli pulls off spectacular direct hit from the deep to send Shashank Singh packing in RCB-PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli displayed his brilliance on the field with a sensational direct hit from the deep to dismiss a well-set Shashank Singh in the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 9. Chasing a massive 242 for victory, PBKS produced a spirited response, reaching 146-5 in 13 overs. Skipper Sam Curran tucked the 4th delivery of the 14th over to deep mid-wicket and looked for a double.

However, an agile Kohli was having none of it as he charged in from the deep mid-wicket region and fired a throw that hit the stumps direct, all in one motion, to catch Shashank inches out of the crease at the non-striker's end.

Here is a video of the magical fielding display from Virat Kohli:

Expand Tweet

Shashank's dismissal on 37 off 19 sparked a collapse as PBKS were bowled out for 181 in 17 overs to suffer a 60-run defeat.

The result officially eliminated PBKS from playoff contention with an eighth defeat in 12 games. As for RCB, the massive win keeps them in the tournament with 10 points in 12 matches.

Virat Kohli's brilliant 92 set up RCB's win over PBKS

Expand Tweet

Before his incredible fielding efforts, Virat Kohli produced another batting masterclass to help RCB post a mammoth 241/7 in 20 overs.

The 35-year-old smashed his 6th 50+ score of the IPL 2024 season, finishing on 92 from 47 deliveries with seven boundaries and six maximums. Kohli is currently the Orange Cap holder with 634 runs at an average of over 70 and a strike rate of 153.51 in 12 outings.

It was his second half-century against PBKS this season after his 49-ball 77 helped RCB win the first meeting between the sides. His efforts meant RCB won a fourth straight game to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Kohli also breached the 600-run mark for the fourth time in his illustrious IPL career and became the first batter to score over 1000 runs against 3 teams (CSK, DC & PBKS).

The champion batter will be back in action when RCB takes on Delhi Capitals (DC) in another do-or-die encounter on Sunday, May 12.

As for PBKS, they will play for pride in their final two matches against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback