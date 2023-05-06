 What happened the last time CSK beat MI at Chepauk? 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) boast a supreme home record at the M Chidambaram Stadium. The raucous home support and turning conditions often proved to be a tough nut to crack for the opposition side over the years.

However, the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are a curious case of exception to the aforementioned case. Surprisingly, CSK have only got the better of their arch-rivals on one occasion on their home turf.

Out of the seven matches that these two teams have played at the iconic venue, MI have won five of them, dating back to 2012. Their most recent set of matches has either come at the Wankhede Stadium, the United Arab Emirates, or other neutral venues due to COVID-19.

Earlier in the season, the MS Dhoni-led side defeated MI at the Wankhede Stadium by seven wickets. The Yellow Army will be on the lookout to improve their home record against the arch-rivals.

CSK have won and lost two matches at home this season, and the upcoming contest against MI marks the first of their three scheduled consecutive home games.

On that note, let us take a look back at what transpired between these two sides when CSK last emerged victorious over MI at the Chepauk.

CSK last defeated MI in Chennai in IPL 2010

The two sides met at the Chidambaram Stadium in the second half of the IPL 2010 campaign in a bid to maintain their place in the top four.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni had won the coin toss and elected to bat first. The home side were off to a jittery start. Murali Vijay was dismissed for 14 off 17 deliveries while Matthew Hayden tried to hold one end. Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, and Subramaniam Badrinath played handy cameos while Hussey struggled in the middle order.

Courtesy of the small inputs and a staggering 18 extras bowled by the MI bowlers, CSK were able to post 165-4 on the board. Kieron Pollard was the pick of the MI bowlers after finishing with figures of 2-27 off his four overs.

In reply, Shikhar Dhawan and Sachin Tendulkar shared a 46-run opening partnership. MI were placed at 66-1 at one stage before they collapsed in a heap. Mumbai proceeded to lose six wickets for just 23 runs courtesy of the spinners, reducing them to 89-7.

Tendulkar's dismissal was the last nail in the coffin for MI. Harbhajan Singh played a handy 33-run cameo down the order to cushion the blow of the defeat and took MI to 141-9, leaving them short by 24 runs in the end.

Suresh Raina, who scored 23 runs off 18 balls and claimed the wicket of Ambati Rayudu in the run chase was adjudged as the player of the match.

Since then MI have recorded five successive wins at Chepauk, with the most recent one being the first qualifier in the IPL 2019 season.

Will MI be able to continue their dominant record in Chennai against their rivals in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

