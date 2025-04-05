What happened the last time CSK played DC at Chepauk before IPL 2025?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture on Saturday, April 5. The MA Chidambaram Stadium is the venue for this contest.

The two teams last played each other at Chepauk during the IPL 2023 season. CSK batted first in the game and got to a solid total of 167/8 from their 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad (24), Shivam Dube (25), Ajinkya Rahane (21), Ambati Rayudu (23), Ravindra Jadeja (21), and MS Dhoni (20) all made small but crucial contributions.

Mitchell Marsh (three) and Axar Patel (two) were among the top wicket-takers for Delhi in the game. The visitors did not have a good start to the chase as they were reduced to 3/25 in 3.1 overs. Manish Pandey (27) and Rilee Rossouw (35) put up a little partnership, but both were dismissed soon, as DC lost half the side with just 89 runs on the board.

CSK kept chipping away and did not allow Delhi to come back into the contest. Eventually, they restricted DC to 140/8 and won the game by 27 runs. Matheesha Pathirana led their charge with three wickets while Deepak Chahar bagged two.

Overall, both teams have played nine times against each other at Chepauk. The home team have dominated with seven wins.

How have CSK and DC fared in IPL 2025 so far?

Talking about the current season, CSK and DC have had contrasting campaigns so far. Chennai began with a four-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians. However, they lost their next two games.

They suffered a 50-run loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before the Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat them by six runs. They have two points from three games with a net run-rate of -0.771, and are eighth on the points table.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals have begun their campaign on a positive note. They are unbeaten with two wins from as many games. DC pulled off a thrilling one-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and then beat the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets.

With Chennai aiming to bring their campaign back on track and DC looking to continue their unbeaten run, this is expected to be an exciting contest at a venue where Delhi have traditionally struggled.

