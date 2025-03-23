What happened the last time CSK played MI at the Chepauk Stadium before IPL 2025?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in the third game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The two teams are set to lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, fondly known as Chepauk.

The last time the two five-time champion sides faced off in Chennai, fans watching the game at the venue and those watching from home got their money’s worth as the home side clinched an easy win over the then Rohit Sharma-led side.

It was the 49th match of the IPL 2023 where MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first. CSK’s new-ball bowlers Tushar Deshpande and Deepak Chahar made merry as they dismantled MI’s top order inside the first three overs. While the former dismissed Cameron Green, the latter successfully sent Ishan Kishan and Rohit back to the dugout.

Then, a rollicking innings by Nehal Wadhera steered MI’s ship as the Men in Blue and Gold managed to get to a decent score. Suryakumar Yadav played second fiddle as Wadhera took on the opposition bowlers.

Matheesha Pathirana dismissing Wadhera in the death overs was a game-changer as MI’s middle order came crumbling down, leading to a batting collapse. The Sri Lankan pacer finished with 3/15 in his four-over spell, while Chahar and Deshpande picked up two scalps each as MI closed at 139/8.

Equal contributions from CSK batters handed the team a comfortable victory

Chasing a 140-run target, CSK got off to a powerful start thanks to their opening batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. The duo shared a 46-run stand in 4.1 overs before Chawla dismissed the former for 30(16).

Conway held the innings from one end as Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu (impact substitute) came up with short cameos to add 21 and 12 runs respectively. Shivam Dube then joined Conway but their partnership was short-lived, just like the Kiwi’s stand with Rayudu.

Not much was left to be done after Akash Madhwal dismissed the New Zealand batter. Nonetheless, the fans got a glimpse of Dhoni, who walked out to bat in the final few minutes of the game, scoring two runs off three deliveries.

With just one run to needed off the last 15 deliveries, MSD took an easy single to finish off the chase with 14 balls to spare as CSK won the game by six wickets. Pathirana was named the player of the match for his bowling exploits.

