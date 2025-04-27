What happened the last time DC played RCB in Delhi before IPL 2025?

Two perennial underachievers of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), have played some high-quality brand of cricket in the ongoing season, which has seen them sit handsomely in the top half of the points table.

The two teams last met at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2023, with the hosts winning the game comfortably by three wickets on the back of a splendid knock from Phil Salt.

Then-RCB skipper Faf du Plessis had won the toss and opted to bat. On a surface that looked an absolute belter, their 181-run total didn't prove to be enough. The opening duo of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis shared an 82-run stand, but it came in more than 10 overs. The intent was lacking, especially from Kohli.

Faf was dismissed by Mitchell Marsh in the 11th over, and Glenn Maxwell followed suit in the very next delivery. Mahipal Lomror provided some impetus towards the end with a stylish 54 off 29 deliveries, which included six fours and three sixes.

Kohli, on the other hand, was dismissed for 55 off 46 deliveries in the 16th over. Lomror continued his exhilarating strokeplay and shared a 35-run stand with Dinesh Karthik to take them close to the 180-run mark. Anuj Rawat then came in next and smashed a six to take the score to 181.

RCB needed some early wickets to stay afloat in the game, but that didn't happen. Instead, the pair of Phil Salt and David Warner got them off to a flyer, and there was no looking back from there on. Boundaries kept flowing in the powerplay as the duo shared a 60-run stand in just five overs before Josh Hazlewood brought an end to Warner's breezy knock of 22.

Out came Mitchell Marsh at number three, and he looked in good touch from the outset. Salt continued his dominant show, found the gaps, and cleared the ropes consistently, even after the powerplay. He then shared a 59-run stand with Marsh to put DC in a commanding position.

Another fifty-run partnership with Rilee Rossouw put the run chase to bed as both scored freely. Rossouw raced off to 35 off j22 deliveries. Salt was eventually dismissed when the match was almost dead and buried.

He scored 87 off 45 deliveries, which included eight fours and six sixes. Rossouw hammered Glenn Maxwell for a six to take them over the finish line with 20 deliveries to spare.

How have Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fared in IPL 2025

While the Capitals are occupying the second spot with six wins from eight games, RCB are third with the same number of points in nine games. The two teams will square off against each other in the 46th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 27.

Delhi and Bengaluru are coming off victories in their previous encounters. RCB won their first home game, defeating the Rajasthan Royals in a nail-biting thriller, while DC eased past the Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in their previous game.

A win on Sunday for either team will more or less confirm a spot in the final unless something dramatic happens towards the back end of the tournament. RCB have won all their away games so far, which will be a massive confidence booster for them ahead of this game, while DC have also performed pretty well away from home.

