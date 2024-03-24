What happened the last time Hardik Pandya played a game for Mumbai Indians?

Hardik Pandya will be seen in Mumbai Indians (MI) colors again when the five-time champions take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number five of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24. This game will be the second match of the double-header.

Significantly, the much-awaited clash on Sunday will mark Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians for the first time since IPL 2021. The all-rounder made his debut for MI in the IPL 2015 season and represented them till the 2021 season. The 30-year-old was not retained ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction as franchises were only allowed to keep four players from their squad.

Having been released by Mumbai Indians, Pandya shifted base to Gujarat Titans and led them to a fairy-tale victory in their maiden season in the Indian Premier League in 2022. The versatile cricketer impressed not only as leader, but as a batter and bowler as well.

With Pandya rejoining the Mumbai Indians franchise as the captain for the IPL 2024 season, we look back at what happened the last time he played a game for the team back in 2021.

Hardik Pandya was dismissed cheaply the last time he represented Mumbai Indians

Pandya was out for 10 when he last played a match for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League during the 2021 edition. MI, however, went on to win the game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi by 42 runs.

Mumbai Indians batted first in what was match number 55 of IPL 2021. Rohit and Ishan Kishan opened the innings for MI and featured in a blazing opening stand of 80 in only 5.3 overs. Rohit's contribution, however, was a rather silent one. He was dismissed for 18 off 13 balls, caught by Mohammad Nabi at short fine leg as he top-edged a pull off SRH leggie Rashid Khan.

Hardik Pandya celebrates a wicket with Mumbai Indians teammates during IPL 2021.

Pandya was the next man to fall, for 10 off eight balls. He swung a googly from Rashid for a six over midwicket. However, he was caught at long-on off Jason Holder's bowling as he completely miscued a big hit off the pacer.

Kishan went on to play a sensational knock, clobbering 11 fours and four sixes in his 84, which came off only 32 balls - a strike rate of 262.50. He was looking good for a brilliant hundred, but fell to speedster Umran Malik, nicking a short of length delivery outside the off stump to the keeper.

Kieron Pollard perished cheaply for 13 off 12 balls, as he toe-ended one off Abhishek Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav then played a spectacular innings to ensure Mumbai Indians went past the 230-mark despite wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end.

The 360-degree batter, who will miss MI's opening encounter against GT on Sunday, clubbed 82 off only 40 balls, with the aid of 13 fours and three sixes. He was eventually out in the last over, caught by Nabi at deep midwicket off Holder's bowling. Mumbai Indians finished on 235/9. For SunRisers Hyderabad, Holder claimed four wickets, while Rashid and Abhishek picked up two wickets each.

Chasing a mammoth target of 236, SRH were held to 193/8. Skipper Manish Pandey scored an unbeaten 69 off 41 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes. However, none of the other batters came close to scoring a half-century. Openers Jason Roy and Abhishek were dismissed for 34 and 33, respectively, while Priyam Garg contributed 29 off 21 balls.

For Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Neesham picked up two wickets each, while Trent Boult and Piyush Chawla chipped in with one each. Pandya did not bowl in the game. Despite the win, Mumbai Indians failed to qualify for the playoffs. They finished fifth in the points table, with seven wins and seven losses.

Mumbai Indians' playing XI from Hardik Pandya's last match for the franchise

Below is Mumbai Indians' playing XI from Hardik Pandya's last match for the franchise in IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Hardik Pandya's IPL 2021 stats

Pandya had a poor season for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. In 12 matches, he only managed 127 runs at an average of 14.11 and a strike rate of 113.39, with a best of 40*. He did not bowl in the season due to his back issue.