What happened the last time KKR played CSK at the Eden Gardens before IPL 2025?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 57th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7. These two teams last met at the same venue in IPL 2023, with the fixture not being played in IPL 2024.
While KKR are not yet out of the race forIPL 2025 playoffs, CSK have already been eliminated and are at the rear end of the league table. The five-time champions have seemed a shadow of their former selves this season, and a captaincy change hasn't helped them either.
Defending champions KKR have not been as dominant this year and are currently placed sixth in the table with 11 points after 11 games. The departure of former mentor Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer has seemingly worn them thin.
Still, KKR are in with a shot at playoff qualification, but the road ahead seems tricky. They will have to win all their remaining games to stand a chance of getting a berth in the top four. With two wins on the trot, Ajinkya Rahane's side will hope to make it three against CSK at home.
CSK beat KKR the last time they met each other in IPL 2023
When the two sides faced off at Eden Gardens in IPL 2023, CSK defeated KKR by 49 runs. Put in to bat by then-KKR skipper Nitish Rana, CSK put up a formidable total of 235-4 on the board in their quota of 20 overs. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway put up a 73-run stand.
Later, Ajinkya Rahane, now KKR captain, played a solid innings, scoring an unbeaten 71 off just 29 deliveries to give his team a much-needed push. Shivam Dube scored a 21-ball 56 to power CSK to a massive total.
Kulwant Khejroliya was the top wicket-taker for the home team, returning with figures of 2-44 in three overs. Apart from Suyash Sharma, none of the KKR bowlers conceded less than ten runs per over, with Rahane toying with their lengths and field placements with ease.
In reply, KKR could not quite keep up with the required rate, getting restricted to 186-8 in 20 overs. The hosts lost their openers N Jagadeesan and Sunil Narine within the first two overs, and it was only a fifth-wicket partnership between Jason Roy and Rinku Singh which gave them some hope.
Roy starred with a 26-ball 61, while Singh gave him company from the other end with an equally brilliant 33-ball 53. However, the Englishman's dismissal saw the wheels fall off as KKR lost by 49 runs.
For CSK, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana picked up two wickets each, while Akash Singh, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana returned with one wicket each. CSK made it to the playoffs that season, while KKR were eventually knocked out.
The Chennai-based squad also reached the final, where they beat the Gujarat Titans (GT). Interestingly, this game was played over two days as the first day was washed out due to rain, and the reserve day was used. GT scored 214-4 in 20 overs, but CSK got to 171-5 in 15 overs, winning the game by the DLS method.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS