What happened the last time LSG played CSK in Lucknow before IPL 2025 clash?

It’s a clash between the Super Giants and the Super Kings, as Lucknow (LSG) will host Chennai (CSK) in the 30th match of the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The contest will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, April 14.

Ad

The last time LSG hosted CSK for an IPL clash was in the 2024 edition of the tournament, where the hosts bagged an easy win. They made it two in two against CSK by beating them at Chepauk in their next game that season.

During the Lucknow clash, CSK were put to bat first as the Men in Yellow put up 176/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Their start was awful as opener Rachin Ravindra perished for a golden duck. Ajinkya Rahane from the top order and Ravindra Jadeja from the middle order played good knocks, scoring 36 and 57 runs, respectively.

Ad

Trending

The LSG bowlers kept the five-time champions in check, making it difficult for them to score runs rapidly. Eventually, a 20-ball 30 coming off Moeen Ali’s bat, followed by MS Dhoni’s vintage knock of a nine-ball 28* saw the team post a decent total on board. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for his 2/16 in three overs.

LSG openers shine as CSK fail to restrict the hosts﻿

LSG openers started the chase brilliantly as KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock put up a massive 134-run stand in 14.6 overs before the latter’s dismissal. While the Protea put up 54 runs in 43 balls, Rahul finished with a 53-ball 82, hitting nine fours and three sixes during his time on the field.

Not much was left after Rahul’s dismissal in the 18th over as Nicholas Pooran, batting at No. 3, and Marcus Stoinis finished off the chase. LSG won the game by eight wickets, with an over to spare, and skipper Rahul was adjudged the Player of the Match. Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana picked up one wicket apiece for the Super Kings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Iyer Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.



Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.



Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.



Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.



Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants. Know More