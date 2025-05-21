What happened the last time MI played DC in Mumbai before IPL 2025? 

Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to host Delhi Capitals (DC) in an all-important clash slated to be played in a few hours' time from now. Both teams have played a good brand of cricket in the tournament so far.

While MI faltered at the start, losing four out of their five games, DC were on the opposite spectrum, winning five out of their first six encounters.

MI made a remarkable comeback, winning their next six games before dropping points against the Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, the Capitals have gone from bad to worse and are on the verge of elimination.

If MI beat DC in the 63rd match of the competition, they will book their place in the playoffs, while DC will be eliminated. A win for DC will keep their hopes alive before both teams meet the Punjab Kings in their final league match.

The stakes are very high in this encounter but it will be a tough proposition for DC to beat the five-time champions in their own backyard. The Wankhede Stadium has been their fortress, and even last year, when MI had a season to forget, they defeated the Delhi Capitals by 29 runs at this venue.

A look at what happened when MI met DC at the Wankhede in 2024

The Delhi Capitals captain, Rishabh Pant, won the toss and put the hosts in. The MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got them off to a flying start. Rohit, in particular, took the aggressive route like he mostly does in the powerplay in recent times and smashed six fours and three sixes en route to a 27-ball 49.

He was complemented well at the other end by Ishan Kishan as the duo stitched together an 80-run stand before Axar Patel had the number of Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav failed to make an impact as he was dismissed for a duck very next over to reduce MI to 81/2.

From there on, captain Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan shared a good partnership, but Hardik couldn't quite find the boundaries on a regular basis. The pressure kept building on MI as the run rate went down drastically when Tilak Varma and Hardik were out in the middle.

It needed a big finish from two big men to provide the late-order impetus for the Mumbai Indians. Tim David, the designated finisher for MI, scored a blistering 21-ball 45 to initiate the push before Romario Shepherd blazed his way to an unbeaten 10-ball 39 to take MI’s score to 234/5 in 20 overs, which never looked like a possibility at one stage.

The Delhi Capitals needed a breathtaking start to get anywhere close to the victory target, and opener Prithvi Shaw provided it. He looked in fluent touch right from the outset and got good support at the other end from Abishek Porel after the early departure of David Warner.

The score reached 110 in the 12th over when an attempted big shot from Prithvi resulted in his departure at the score of 66. Porel and Pant departed in quick succession, but Tristan Stubbs, who came in at number four played a blinder of a knock. He kept losing his partners at the other end but waged a lone hand for his team.

He scored a 25-ball 71, which included three fours and seven sixes but none of the middle or the lower middle order supported him at the other end. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a stunning spell, finishing with figures of 2/22, while Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the bowlers, scalping four crucial wickets. MI went on to win the match by 29 runs.

