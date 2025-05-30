What happened the last time MI played in Mullanpur before IPL 2025 Eliminator vs GT?

By Balakrishna
Modified May 30, 2025 15:35 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah during 2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians match - Source: Getty

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to clash in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 on Friday (May 30). The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, will host the high-octane encounter.

MI began the season on a disappointing note, losing four of their first five games. The Hardik Pandya-led side then made a strong comeback with six consecutive wins to bring their campaign back on track. However, they lost some momentum in the end, winning only once in their final three matches, which led to their fourth-place finish in the points table. The six-time IPL champions ended with 16 points from 14 games, with eight wins and six losses.

The Mumbai Indians will now go up against GT in a knock-out match tonight in Mullanpur. They have played only one game at the venue so far, which came in 2024 against the host team, Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The home team captain, Sam Curran, won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Suryakumar Yadav (78) hit a brilliant half-century to steer MI to a respectable total of 192 for seven in the first innings. Rohit Sharma played a decent knock of 36 (27) at the top, while Tilak Varma provided a strong finish with a cameo of 34* (18). Harshal Patel starred for PBKS with the ball, picking up three wickets in the death overs.

Ashutosh Sharma (61) and Shashank Singh (41) then fought hard in the middle-order, but their knocks ended in vain as PBKS got all out for 183 in 19.1 overs and lost the match by nine runs. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled a match-winning spell of 4-0-21-3 for MI in the successful defense.

MI have a poor overall record vs GT in IPL

Gujarat Titans have a clear edge in their rivalry with Mumbai Indians in the IPL, winning five out of the seven games the two teams played against each other.

MI managed to win on the remaining two occasions.

Balakrishna

Balakrishna

I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
