What happened the last time RCB won an IPL game against SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 65 of the ongoing IPL 2023. The much-awaited encounter is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 18.

RCB unit doesn't boast a great record while playing in Hyderabad. Over the years, they have clashed seven times against SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, winning on just one occasion, while ending up on the losing side six times.

Their only win at the venue came when a fiery innings by Virat Kohli led RCB over the line in a dramatic fashion on the second last ball of the game back in 2015.

SRH won the toss and batted first, and the match was curtailed to 11 overs a side. Skipper David Warner fired and provided the team a decent start and went on to score 52 off 32 balls.

After Shikhar Dhawan’s dismissal in the third over, Moises Henriques came out and smashed 57 from 22 balls, helping them get to 135/3 in their 11 overs. Henriques batted at a magnificent strike of just under 260.

The incessant rain once again disrupted the SRH’s party as a result of which RCB had to chase a target of 81 in six overs.

RCB got off to a flying start as Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle came out all guns blazing. Gayle scored a quick-fire 35 off 10 balls and got his team into the game as RCB scored 41 runs off the first two overs.

Kohli played the role of the protagonist as he carried his team over the line in the final over. Leading his side from the front, Kohli smashed 44 off 19 deliveries, an innings which sealed the game for RCB.

With RCB requiring four runs off the last two balls, Kohli clobbered one down the ground where David Warner took the catch comfortably but was not aware of the boundary rope proximity. He eventually stepped on the rope while the ball was still in his hands.

It was a dramatic end to RCB's first and only victory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

RCB eyeing a desperate win against SRH to remain alive in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli celebrating with his teammates [IPLT20]

Tonight's fixture will hold significant importance as far as RCB's campaign is concerned. With six wins and as many losses after 12 games, they are placed fifth on the table.

The Faf du Plessis-led unit have bagged 12 points thus far and faces a huge battle against the likes of Mumbai Indians (MI), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the qualification spots.

Although a loss against SRH won't rule them out of the competition, it will certainly make them dependent on other teams to drop points. A win over Hyderabad tonight will take them to fourth spot in the standings.

As for SRH, they are already eliminated from the league. However, they still have two games remaining and will hope to end their campaign on a positive note. They can certainly be the party-poopers for RCB tonight.

