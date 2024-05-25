What happened the last time SRH played an IPL final?

After years of hard work, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) made it to the final in the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They faced the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash that season, and eventually finished their campaign as runner-up.

For the first time since 2018, SRH have booked their place in the summit clash this year, and are set to face two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, May 26, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While SRH will be looking to clinch their second IPL title, KKR will be eyeing their third.

How did SRH's last IPL final pan out?

SRH's last appearance in an IPL final, as mentioned above, was in the 2018 edition. After suffering a defeat against CSK in Qualifier 1, they overcame KKR in Qualifier 2 to book a second date with the eventual champions.

Contesting at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, CSK won the toss and decided to chase. SRH's start to the innings was turbulent, as opening batter Shreevats Goswami was run out in just the second over. Top-order batters Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson carried the game forward and stitched together a crucial partnership.

Ravindra Jadeja got the breakthrough as he dismissed a struggling Dhawan. While Williamson looked set to go big, Karn Sharma made sure the opposition skipper's innings was cut short as the New Zealander walked back, scoring 47 off 36 deliveries.

Decent contributions from Shakib Al Hasan and Carlos Brathwaite, followed by Yusuf Pathan's unbeaten 25-ball 45 meant SRH closed their innings at 178/6. As for CSK's bowling performance, every bowler, except Deepak Chahar, picked up one wicket each.

Coming to the chase, CSK too got off to a shaky start as their prolific opener Faf du Plessis walked back to the dugout in the powerplay, courtesy of Sandeep Sharma's brilliance. CSK couldn't get the desired start as they could only muster 16 runs in four overs while also losing a wicket.

But thereon, it was all Shane Watson as he dominated the innings and notched up runs for fun. He hit the opposition bowlers all around the field and kept the scoreboard ticking. After an early setback, Watson and Suresh Raina shared a massive 117-run partnership for the second wicket as the former contributed 83 (33) and the latter played second fiddle with his 32 (24).

Watson kept going even after Raina's dismissal when he joined hands with Ambati Rayudu for the third wicket stand. The due put up an unbeaten 42-run partnership, with the Australian dominating yet again. Watson's brilliance with the bat saw him cross the three-figure mark and finish the innings at 117* off 57 balls.

Shane Watson's magnificent century made CSK's job easy as the then-MS Dhoni-led side clinched their third IPL title and chased the target with nine balls to spare. SRH's bowlers couldn't do much, as CSK bagged an eight-wicket win to lift the coveted cup.

