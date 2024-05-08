What happened the last time SRH played LSG in an IPL match at Hyderabad?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 57th match of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on May 8, Wednesday.

Both these teams know that it is a crucial fixture given that they are allying their forces to push for qualification into the playoffs towards the business end of the tournament.

SRH seemed all set to qualify for the playoffs after their excellent start to the season. But recent losses to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home, the Chennai Super Kings, and the Mumbai Indians away have rocked their boat.

LSG, on the other hand, started modestly, only to pick up pace midway through the tournament and earn the right for a spot in the playoffs. At the time of writing, SRH are fourth in the table with 12 points while LSG are seventh with the same points as the former.

The race for qualification into the playoffs has been made interesting by Delhi Capitals' win over Rajasthan Royals at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Tuesday, through which they have climbed up to the fifth spot. They too have 12 points.

Hence, it has to be reiterated that both SRH and LSG need to take this game at Uppal seriously on Wednesday and try to come up with their best combinations. A place in the playoffs is on the line for both franchises.

However, one must remember that these two franchises have met in Uppal just once in the past - in May last year.

Winning the toss, SRH's then-skipper, and now out-of-favor batter Aiden Markram opted to bat first and was helped by cameos from most of his players to get to a decent total of 182/6 at the end of twenty overs.

While fellow South African Heinrich Klaasen was the highest scorer with a 29-ball 47, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, and Markram got starts to help their side get to this total.

Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran starred for LSG

Marcus Stoinis had starred for LSG against SRH in Hyderabad in May 2023. [IPL]

In response, LSG started poorly when they lost West Indian sensation Kyle Mayers for just 12 runs on the board. Quinton de Kock, Mayer's fellow opener, and No.3 batter Prerak Mankad then steadied the LSG ship and took them to the relative safety of 50 runs on the board after which the former fell.

Mankad was then joined by Marcus Stoinis at the crease. The duo put the SRH attack to the sword while trying to chase down the 183-run target quickly.

Stoinis departed after a well-made 25-ball 40, while Mankad batted at the other end. Another West Indian, Nicholas Pooran, then strode out to the crease and took the crowd by storm. He stroked 44 runs in just 13 balls, including three boundaries and four sixes. Mankad, at the other end, remained unbeaten on 64 from just 45 deliveries to ensure the win for LSG in 19.2 overs.

