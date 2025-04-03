What happened the last time SRH squared off against KKR at Eden Gardens before IPL 2025?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are all set to clash in the 15th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday (April 3). The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will play host to the high-octane encounter.

SRH started the new season with a comfortable win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) but later suffered two disappointing losses against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC), slipping to eighth position in the points table. Their opponents, KKR, also lost two matches and registered one victory against RR and are currently at the bottom of the points table. Both teams will be eager to register their second win and get their IPL 2025 campaign back on track tonight.

The match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in IPL 2024 was a high-scoring thriller that entertained the fans. After being asked to bat first, KKR notched up a massive total of 208/7 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Andre Russell (64), Phil Salt (54) and Ramandeep Singh (35).

The SunRisers bowlers put their side in a great position by reducing the hosts to 119/6 in 13.5 overs, but Russell's onslaught in the death overs helped KKR recover and post a daunting total. SRH then managed to reach 204/7 in 20 overs and narrowly lost the match by four runs. Heinrich Klaasen played a blazing knock of 63 (29) and tried his best to get his team over the line but got out on the penultimate ball of the match.

After his blistering half-century in the first innings, Andre Russell also picked up two wickets with the ball, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

KKR have a good overall record against SRH in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders have an edge in their rivalry with SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL, winning 19 of the 28 games the two teams played against each other. SRH have managed to win on the remaining nine occasions.

