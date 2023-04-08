What was the last match scorecard of CSK and MI in IPL 2023? 

The two tournament heavyweights in Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to cross swords for Match 12 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 8.

Unlike the Mumbai franchise, CSK will enter the game on the back of a win in their previous encounter. The MS Dhoni-led unit defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Chepauk on Monday (April 3).

After being put in to bat first, CSK openers in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway made full use of the powerplay and struck 79 runs within the first six overs.

Gaikwad made his second consecutive fifty (57), while Conway missed out on his fourth IPL fifty by just three runs.

It was a dominant opening partnership of 110 runs in just 9.1 overs. Courtesy of some cameos from Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali and Dhoni, CSK managed to pile up 217 runs in their 20 overs.

You can check their batting scorecard below:

CSK batting scorecard from their last IPL 2023 game [Sportskeeda]

Ravi Bishnoi was the star performer for LSG, who took three wickets while giving away just 28 runs in his quota of four overs. Purple Cap holder Mark Wood too bagged three wickets, two of which came in the last over.

In their reply of 218, LSG started on a high. While skipper KL Rahul settled his way in, Kyle Mayers went berserk and scored his fifty in just 21 balls.

However, Moeen's introduction in the sixth over proved top class as he dismissed the dangerous Mayers in his very first over.

LSG then lost the plot following Mayers' dismissal and CSK bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular junctures.

CSK bowling scorecard from their last IPL 2023 game [Sportskeeda]

Despite Nicholas Pooran's late fireworks (32 off 18), CSK bowlers did enough damage to restrict LSG to 205/7.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali was the star of the show, claiming his best bowling figures in the IPL (4/26) and also bagging the Man of the Match award for CSK.

With Tushar Deshpande also picking up two wickets, CSK won the encounter by 12 runs to open their account in the ongoing T20 league.

Scoreboard of MI in their previous game

Mumbai Indians' batting scorecard from their last IPL 2023 game [Sportskeeda]

The tradition continued for MI as they, for the 11th consecutive time, lost their opening game of an IPL season. This time, it was the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who put MI to bed at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru last week.

After Faf du Plessis asked MI to bat first, RCB bowlers beset the MI batters and kept plucking wickets regularly.

While Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan looked out of sorts, Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav couldn't help their team either.

Youngster Tilak Verma, however, held his fort at one end and kept ticking away runs at a brisk rate. He found an able ally in Nehal Wadhera, who tonked two big sixes for his 21-run knock off 13.

Tilak was by far the best of the lot as he seamlessly powered his way to a fighting 84* off 46 and single-handedly took MI's total to 171/7.

Bowling scorecard of MI from their last game [Sportskeeda]

In their defense of 171, however, the MI bowlers were lackluster as they failed to gain the upper hand on the RCB batters.

Virat Kohli and du Plessis took the game away from Mumbai with their opening partnership of 148 runs and batted in an authoritative manner throughout.

Both MI's overseas pacers in Jason Behrendorff and Jofra Archer failed to bag any wickets and even leaked runs at a joint economy rate of 10.25.

Arshad Khan broke the deadlock for MI when he dismissed Du Plessis for 73 before Green also bagged his first IPL wicket in the form of Dinesh Karthik.

However, that was too little and too late for MI as RCB chased down the target within 17 overs.

MI will hope for a better display and will be adamant about opening their IPL 2023 account when they take the field against arch-rivals CSK in Mumbai.

