What was the last match scorecard of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023? 

The Match 13 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). The encounter is scheduled to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 9.

The hosts will enter the game on the back of a superlative win in their previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Hosting an IPL game in four years, KKR recorded the biggest win (by runs) in this year's season thus far when they thrashed RCB by 81 runs on Thursday (6 April).

After RCB put KKR to bat first, the hosts were in deep trouble as they lost half of their side with only 89 runs on the board after 11.3 overs. Shardul Thakur then joined forces with Rinku Singh and stitched together a vital 103-run seventh-wicket partnership.

Thakur was the major enforcer, playing a blinder of an innings, scoring 68 runs off just 29 balls. Rinku too chipped in with a well-made 46 as KKR piled up 204/7.

In their hunt for 205, RCB's run-chase never got going. Spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine wreaked havoc on the RCB batting line-up, claiming six wickets between them. Debutant Suyash Sharma also picked up three wickets as KKR bundled the Bangalore franchise for 123.

Scorecard of GT from their last game in IPL 2023

Batting scorecard of GT from their last IPL 2023 game vs DC [Pic Credit: Sportskeeda]

Similar to KKR, GT also registered an emphatic win in their last league match when they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in Delhi.

Chasing 163 in the second innings, GT openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill scored 14 runs each before getting cleaned up by DC pacer Anrich Nortje inside the powerplay.

Remarkably for the hosts, Khaleel Ahmed got one to edge past Hardik Pandya's bat right on the last ball of the sixth over.

With 109 runs still to go, DC were ahead in the game when Sai Sudharshan and Vijay Shankar decided to steady the ship for GT. The duo batted sensibly and forged a 54-run partnership which proved extremely vital.

Mitchell Marsh, in the 14th over, broke the stand which led to David Miller arriving at the crease. The South African, in his usual style, closed the game out for GT and played a crucial cameo of 31* off 16 balls.

The Man of the Match, however, went to talented youngster Sudharshan, who remained unbeaten for his heroic 62 off 48.

Earlier, GT bowlers backed their captain's decision to bowl first by putting immense pressure on the DC batters. They restricted Delhi to 162, who had cameos from Axar Patel (36) and Abhishek Porel (20).

Bowling scorecard of GT from their last game vs DC [Sportskeeda]

Mohammed Shami, as he has most often, started the proceedings for GT with two wickets inside the powerplay. He got rid of Prithvi Shaw and Marsh before Alzarri Joseph struck two massive blows in two consecutive balls to dismiss David Warner and Rilee Rossouw.

Rashid Khan, who was brought into the attack after 12 overs, also struck thrice in his four-over spell.

The Gujarat-based franchise will want to dish out another authoritative performance when they take the field against KKR and make it three wins out of three this season.

