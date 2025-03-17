When 20-year-old Ravindra Jadeja took a sharp catch to dismiss Sourav Ganguly for a duck in KKR vs RR match [Watch]

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is known for his exceptional fielding and catching ability. Even as a youngster, he displayed the same, taking a fine catch to dismiss Sourav Ganguly for a duck as a 20-year-old during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2009 season.

Ad

Ravindra Jadeja was then a part of the Rajasthan Royals and the game was against Kolkata Knight Riders in Durban. Batting first, Rajasthan could muster only 101 runs for the loss of nine wickets

In the chase, Ganguly opened the batting for Kolkata. However, his stay at the crease was cut short as he was sent back for a three-ball duck on the final delivery of the over by Munaf Patel.

Using his feet, Ganguly tried to make room and cut the ball on the off-side. The ball went straight to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point, who took a sharp catch falling on his back to end the former Indian captain's innings.

Ad

Trending

While Kolkata went on to win the game eventually, Jadeja's brilliant catch to dismiss Ganguly for a duck remained one of the highlights of the game.

Watch the video of his catch, posted by Star Sports on Instagram ahead of the IPL 2025 season below -

Ad

Ravindra Jadeja has the fourth-most catches in IPL history

Ravindra Jadeja has displayed brilliant athleticism and catching ability on the field, taking some stunning catches over the years not just for India but in the IPL as well. He has played for teams like Rajasthan Royals, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Gujarat Lions, and Chennai Super Kings.

Jadeja is fourth on the list of most catches in IPL history. He has 103 catches from 240 matches. He is behind Kieron Pollard, who is third with 103 catches as well but in fewer games (189) than Jadeja. Suresh Raina (109 catches) is second on the list, with Virat Kohli (114) right on top.

The all-rounder will once again turn out for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 season, which begins on March 22. He was retained by Chennai for ₹18 crore ahead of the mega auction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️