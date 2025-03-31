When 22-year-old Rohit Sharma smashed a massive 115m six against KKR pacer in IPL 2009 [Watch]

Rohit Sharma is known for hitting massive sixes, particularly in T20 cricket. During the 2009 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the star batter smashed a huge 115-meter six against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

At the time, Rohit Sharma was just 22 and represented the Deccan Chargers in the 2009 season. In a game against KKR in Johannesburg, Deccan Chargers needed 21 runs off the last over to win the game.

On the third delivery of his over, Mashrafe Mortaza bowled a full toss with Rohit on strike. The right-hander was not going to let the gift go and capitalized, smashing it for a massive six. He pulled the delivery for a 115-meter six over midwicket, which was a gigantic hit and one of the biggest of the tournament as well.

Rohit Sharma then hit him for another boundary and a six as Deccan Chargers pulled off an incredible chase to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat as they got over the line on the final ball with six wickets.

Watch the massive 115-meter six by Rohit below:

Can Rohit Sharma make a comeback against KKR?

Rohit Sharma is set to face KKR once again in the 2025 edition of the IPL, on Monday, March 31. Rohit is playing for the Mumbai Indians, who have lost both their matches in the tournament so far.

Opening the batting in both games, Rohit has failed to get going with the bat. In their first game against Chennai Super Kings, he got out for a duck off four balls after being dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed.

In the following game against the Gujarat Titans, he scored just eight runs off four balls, hitting two boundaries. Though he looked promising, it was a short stay as he was sent back by Mohammed Siraj.

Both these games were played away from home for Mumbai. They will now face KKR in their first home game at the Wankhede Stadium. As they are searching for their first points, it will also be important for Rohit to fire with the bat at the top.

