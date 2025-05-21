When Akash Madhwal spoke of his dream wicket and fulfilled it in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) official X account shared a throwback video of pacer Akash Madhwal after he fulfilled his dream of dismissing Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) veteran batter MS Dhoni during the 2025 edition. Earlier this season, during a segment, fellow pacer Sandeep Sharma asked Akash about his dream wicket.

Ad

Akash replied:

“Mine would be Mahi bhai. I have just bowled 3 balls to him in my career, and that too last year. So, I wish to take his wicket someday.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 31-year-old pacer turned that wish into reality when RR faced CSK in Match 62 of the season on Tuesday, May 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Batting first, CSK struggled to gain early momentum as Devon Conway (10), Urvil Patel (0), Ravichandran Ashwin (13), and Ravindra Jadeja (1) fell cheaply. However, Ayush Mhatre provided some resistance with a fluent 43 off just 20 deliveries from the other end.

Dewald Brevis (42) and Shivam Dube (39) also chipped in with valuable contributions to keep CSK’s innings on track. However, the highlight came in the final over when Akash Madhwal claimed his dream wicket.

Ad

On the fifth delivery, he bowled a low full toss outside off, which MS Dhoni attempted to paddle. Tushar Deshpande took a sharp catch at short fine leg, dismissing Dhoni for 16 off 17 balls. CSK ended their innings at 187/8, and Akash finished with impressive figures of 3/29 in his four overs.

In response, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 36 off 19 balls, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi powered his way to 57 off 33 deliveries, striking four fours and four sixes. Sanju Samson contributed a steady 41, and Dhruv Jurel sealed the chase with an unbeaten 31 off just 12 balls, as RR clinched a six-wicket victory with 17 balls to spare, ending their 2025 campaign with a win.

Ad

A look at Akash Madhwal’s numbers in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals acquired Akash Madhwal for INR 1.2 crore during the mega auction held in 2024. The pacer featured in just four matches in the 2025 season, where he claimed four wickets at an average of 41.50 and an economy rate of 11.06. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals had a disappointing season, winning only four of their 14 matches.

Looking at Madhwal’s overall IPL career, he has played 17 games, taking 23 wickets. His best performance came during the 2023 season while playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where he recorded remarkable figures of 5/5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More