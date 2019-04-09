×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL Flashback: When Even A Spilt Webbing Couldn't Stop King Kohli

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Feature
52   //    09 Apr 2019, 21:11 IST

Virat Kohli dazzled his way to an ethereal hundred against Kings XI Punjab.
Virat Kohli dazzled his way to an ethereal hundred against Kings XI Punjab.

The mind of a champion works in a way that ordinary mortals cannot fathom. A champion always looks at the challenge laid out in front of him and seeks to vanquish it. For a champion, no challenge is insurmountable, and they simply refuse to bow down before any situation that confronts them.

On the 18th of May 2016, a champion responding to the name of Virat Kohli dazzled and sparkled his way to an ethereal hundred against Kings XI Punjab. He had eight stitches in his left hand after splitting the webbing, but that did not stop the master batsman from sending the opposition into a tizzy at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and decided to bat first. Kohli got off the mark with a back foot punch for four off the first ball he faced. The ball was fractionally short, and Kohli beautifully rose on his toes and delectably punched the ball past cover.

Kohli then lofted Sandeep Sharma over his head for another boundary. Meanwhile, at the other end, Chris Gayle went berserk. The big Jamaican smashed two consecutive sixes off Kyle Abbott and followed it up with a boundary to finish the fourth over in style.

Kohli then moved to 16 with a glorious inside out six over cover which prompted Ravi Shastri in the commentary box to exclaim: "Kohli has just timed it for six.”

Kohli followed it up with another lofted boundary over cover and moved to 30. Cariappa then bowled a waist-high full toss, and Kohli just dispatched it into the crowd with ease.

The RCB skipper then followed it up with another six over long on. Cariappa was absolutely dumbfounded. He was up against a genius at work.

Kohli then advanced down the wicket and smashed Kyle Abbott over cover for a boundary. The batting dynamite reached his fifty off just 27 balls.

Kohli did not spare Cariappa that evening. He lofted him for a six over long off and followed it up with another six over deep mid-wicket.

Advertisement

At the end of the 11th over, the score was 147/1.

Mohit Sharma then bowled a full toss on middle stump, and Kohli just flicked him past mid-wicket with ridiculous ease.

The next boundary proved that it was indeed a master at work. Mohit Sharma bowled an overpitched delivery on off stump, Kohli just opened the face of the bat and split the gap between point and short third man with the precision of a surgeon.

A flick past mid-wicket took Kohli to his fourth hundred of the season - a feat that may never be repeated again.

The master batsman punched the air in delight and pointed to the stitches in his hand.

Kohli then continued to pile the misery on the bowlers. He lofted Sandeep Sharma for a six over mid-wicket and followed it up with a splendid straight drive down the ground.

Kohli’s master class drew to a close when he hit Sandeep Sharma straight down David Miller’s throat at long off.

As Kohli departed after illuminating the night sky in Bengaluru, Mpumelelo Mbwanga exclaimed in the commentary box: “What a Superhuman effort from one of the world’s best batsmen.”

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli
Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Sai Siddhharth is an ardent cricket and WWE fan.
IPL 2019: It is time for Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain?
RELATED STORY
IPL history: Two players who got out on 99
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Is it time for RCB to move on from Virat Kohli and appoint a new skipper?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 game-changing moments from Week 1
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RR vs RCB - 3 Mistakes from Bangalore that cost them the game
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli's captaincy skills have never been more in doubt than they are now
RELATED STORY
Looking back at the time when Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Andre Russell, the phenomenon
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 greatest moments in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL Countdown: 5 times the Orange Cap was won by a captain
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Yesterday
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23
KKR 93/9 (18.4 ov)
CSK
LIVE
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl.
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English MCC University Matches
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us