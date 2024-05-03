When was the last time KKR defeated MI at Wankhede in IPL? 

The IPL 2024 action heads back to the Wankhede Stadium tonight (May 3) for a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. Although KKR have played well against MI in recent matches, the Knight Riders haven't won a single away game against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium for more than a decade.

Mumbai Indians have always found a way to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders on home turf since 2012. The last time KKR beat MI at the Wankhede Stadium was on May 16, 2012 in the 65th match of the tournament that year.

Looking at the position of the two teams in the IPL 2024 points table, many fans expect Kolkata Knight Riders to end their lengthy winless streak against Mumbai Indians away from home tonight. But before that, here's a look at the last match where KKR beat MI at the Wankhede Stadium.

Manoj Tiwary top-scored for Kolkata Knight Riders in their last win against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium

KKR's playing XI in the IPL 2012 win against MI looked very different as compared to the one in this season. The only common player in the two KKR squads is Sunil Narine, who was the Man of the Match in the battle against MI in 2012. From MI, only Rohit Sharma played that game and will be in action tonight as well.

Speaking about the 65th match of IPL 2012, Mumbai Indians skipper Harbhajan Singh won the toss and decided to field first. The decision seemed to have worked in his team's favor as they kept the Kolkata Knight Riders down to 140/7 in 20 overs.

Middle-order batter Manoj Tiwary top-scored for the visitors with a 43-ball 41, hitting two fours and two sixes. No other KKR batter touched the 30-run mark. RP Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians with figures of 2/33 in four overs.

Sunil Narine tormented the Mumbai Indians with his mystery spin at Wankhede Stadium

Sunil Narine was playing his debut IPL season for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012. Interestingly, KKR beat Mumbai Indians in an intense bidding war at the auction to sign the Trinidadian all-rounder, and the investment proved to be a masterstroke as Narine helped KKR beat MI.

Defending a target of 141, Kolkata bowled well in the powerplay and just conceded 26 runs in six overs. On the last ball of the powerplay, Iqbal Abdulla trapped Herschelle Gibbs in front of his stumps.

Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik tried to shift the momentum in MI's favor by scoring 34 runs in the next 29 balls, but Narine broke the partnership by bamboozling Tendulkar. Lakshmipathy Balaji then dismissed Karthik, while Shakib Al Hasan got rid of Ambati Rayudu.

All-rounder Jacques Kallis picked up Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Smith's wickets in quick succession to push MI on the backfoot. Narine then came back to deliver the knockout punch, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh and RP Singh. MI were bowled out for 108 runs in 19.1 overs.

Narine finished with dream figures of 4/15 in 3.1 overs only. Kolkata Knight Riders fans will expect a similar performance from him tonight.

