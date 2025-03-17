When Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals needed 23 off 21 balls and lost 7 wickets for 8 runs vs Kings XI Punjab [Watch]

Back in IPL 2019, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) lost a relatively straightforward chase, with the southpaw's side slumping to a 14-run defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS). This was PBKS' second home game in that season, played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Put in to bat first by the Capitals, the Ravichandran Ashwin-led PBKS scored 166/9 in their 20 overs. The middle order of Sarfaraz Khan (39 in 29), David Miller (43 off 30), and Mandeep Singh (29 off 21) put up the runs but the Punjab-based franchise lost wickets at regular intervals and slumped to a score just in excess of 160. For DC, Chris Morris picked up three wickets with the ball.

While DC lost a wicket on the very first ball of the chase, Shikhar Dhawan (30 off 25), Colin Ingram (38 off 29), and Rishabh Pant (39 off 26) all played crucial knocks, with their score reading 144/3 in the 17th over, needing 23 more runs for a win off 21 balls. However, Sam Curran proved to be the hero for PBKS, returning figures of 4/11 in 2.2 overs, including a hattrick. DC were bowled out for 152 and lost the contest by 14 runs.

Take a look at the moments from the game below:

Rishabh Pant will be featuring for Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming edition of the IPL

Rishabh Pant's nine-year association with Delhi Capitals came to an end, with the keeper batter being released ahead of the 2025 IPL Auction. Lucknow Super Giants made a record-breaking bid of ₹27 crore and managed to acquire the player in the auction.

Shreyas Iyer, who was a part of the XI of the aforementioned game as a batter and skipper of the Delhi Capitals, will now be turning up for the Punjab Kings. The 30-year-old was acquired by them in the auction for ₹26.75 crore, with the Kings later announcing him as the skipper of their side.

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be facing each other this season on Thursday, May 8, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

