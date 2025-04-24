When Virat Kohli became the first player to hit sixes off the first two balls of an IPL innings in RCB vs RR 2019 match [Watch]

Virat Kohli will be in action once again as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, April 24. During a game between the two teams in the 2019 season at the same Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli achieved an impressive feat.

He became the first player to hit sixes off the first two balls of an IPL innings. RCB hosted RR in the 49th match of the 2019 season. Varun Aaron bowled the first over of the innings for RR with Virat Kohli on strike. It was a five-over per-side affair as the overs had been reduced due to rain.

The first ball was a full delivery from Aaron outside the off-stump. Kohli pounced upon it and smashed him for a beautiful six over long-off to begin the innings in style. The second ball was a slightly short delivery directed towards Kohli. Looking to go inside-out again, Kohli ended up slicing the ball over third man for another six.

He played a quickfire cameo, scoring 25 runs off just seven balls including a boundary and three sixes at a strike-rate of 357.14 before being dismissed.

Watch the two sixes that he hit off the first two deliveries and his entire cameo in a video posted by a user on X (Twitter) below -

Can Virat Kohli replicate his knock from earlier meeting against RR?

RCB and RR met earlier this season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Therefore, their upcoming clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is the reverse fixture.

In Jaipur, Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten fifty to help RCB thump RR by nine wickets. Chasing 174, he made 62 runs off 45 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes, staying till the end to finish the game.

Kohli has been in solid touch this season. He is coming on the back of another unbeaten fifty from their previous game against Punjab Kings. The opener has scored 322 runs from eight innings at an average of 64.40 and a strike-rate of 140 with four half-centuries this season.

As RCB play RR at home, they will want Kohli to replicate the same form. RCB have not won a single home game yet and neither has Kohli fired at the Chinnaswamy Stadium so far this season.

