When Virat Kohli smashed CSK legend for 14 runs off final 3 balls to get to a hundred in IPL 2016 [Watch]

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli scored his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) and T20 hundred against the Gujarat Lions (GL) in 2016. While GL are now defunct, Gujarat Titans are the franchise representing the state.

When GL hosted RCB in Rajkot during the 2016 season, Virat Kohli smashed Dwayne Bravo in the final over to get to his first-ever IPL hundred. Kohli was batting on 86, with the last three balls of the innings left.

On the fourth ball, he flicked the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend for a six over long-on to get to 92. The fifth ball saw Kohli smash Bravo for a boundary down the ground to move to 96. On the final delivery, he sliced an attempted wide yorker away for a boundary over backward point to get to the three-figure mark.

Virat Kohli ended unbeaten on 100 off 63 balls, including 11 fours and a six at a strike-rate of 158.73. While RCB eventually lost the game, Kohli was awarded the 'Player of the Match.'

Watch the highlights of Kohli slamming Bravo for 14 runs off three balls to get to his maiden IPL and T20 hundred in a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Virat Kohli and RCB gear up for Gujarat Titans battle at home in IPL 2025

Come to present, Virat Kohli and the RCB team are set to host the Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. This will be their first home game of the IPL 2025 season.

RCB began with a seven-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls. They then beat CSK at Chepauk, where Kohli struggled and got to 31 off 30 balls.

RCB are unbeaten and at the top of the table with consecutive wins. As they gear up for their clash against GT at home, they will be keen to continue their dominant run so far.

After struggling slightly against CSK, Kohli will also be eager to put on a show and get back into rhythm.

