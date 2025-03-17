When Yuzvendra Chahal almost defended 2 runs from Chris Gayle and KL Rahul in RCB vs KXIP match [Watch]

Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru back in IPL 2020, leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal nearly defended two runs in the final over of the match against Punjab Kings' duo of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle. With the season being shifted out of the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the iconic Sharjah Cricket Ground hosting the encounter.

Electing to bat first, RCB managed to post 171/6 in the quota of 20 overs. Virat Kohli (48 off 39) top-scored for the Bengaluru-based franchise, with a cameo from Chris Morris (25 off 8) helping RCB get barely past the 170-run mark.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opened the batting for Punjab, with Mayank being dismissed just five runs short of his 50. Later, it was Chris Gayle and Rahul who took PBKS closer to the win putting together 92 runs for the second wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a fantastic final over, conceding only one run in the five deliveries. With Gayle run out on the penultimate delivery of the match and the side still needing a run for a win, Nicholas Pooran walked out to the middle and smashed a six off the last ball, helping PBKS win the contest by eight wickets.

Take a look at the final over below:

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to first clash in the Garden City in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will square off for the first time in the Garden City at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on April 18 followed by a short turnaround to play PBKS at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 20.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who has played for RCB and Rajasthan Royals in the past, will be turning up for the Punjab-based franchise in this edition. Devdutt Padikkal, who effected the run out of Chris Gayle in the above contest, returns to RCB after having played for RR and Lucknow Super Giants.

