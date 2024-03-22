Where to watch IPL 2024 in the USA, UK and Canada?

The 17th edition of the IPL, the world's most popular T20 cricket league, is all set to begin on Friday, March 22, with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. This time, the excitement and the expectations are sky high with the league getting bigger and better as it does with each passing year.

Before the blockbuster clash between the two southern franchises on Friday evening, the world will witness a grand opening ceremony with all the glitz, glamour, and extravaganza. In a last-minute twist, MS Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad just a day before the season opener. The decision has surprised cricket fans who were expecting India's most successful captain to be at the helm of the franchise at least until the end of this season.

With this, the golden era of IPL captaincy has come to an end as the sensational trio of Virat Kohli (RCB), Rohit Sharma (MI), and MS Dhoni (CSK) will now be turning out for their respective teams as players and not as skippers. Nevertheless, it was memorable while it lasted and the passionate fans of the IPL will be cherishing it for years to come.

Let us now look at the 2024 IPL's live telecast and streaming details in the USA, UK, and Canada.

The live telecast and live streaming details of IPL 2024

USA: The 2024 IPL will be airing on Willow TV in the United States, which can be found on DirecTV Stream, Sling, and Dish Network. The live streaming of the matches can be watched on the Cricbuzz app.

UK: Cricket fans in the UK can enjoy the action of the 2024 edition of IPL on Sky Sports. They will cover the league on the Main Event, Cricket, and Sky Sports Mix TV channels. The live streaming will be available on the Sky Go app.

Canada: All 74 matches of this season can be viewed live on the Cricbuzz app.