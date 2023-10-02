Mo Bobat has been appointed as RCB's new director of cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had another disappointing IPL season in 2023 and ended sixth on the points table. RCB are yet to win the title despite featuring in all 15 editions of the IPL to date.

In a bid to change RCB's fortunes, Mo Bobat replaced Mike Hesson, who left his role as the franchise's director of cricket after the team failed to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

On that note, here are five things to know about RCB's new director of cricket Bobat.

#1 Associated with ECB for the last 12 years

Bobat has been instrumental in the success of the English cricket team over the last decade or so. He joined the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in 2011 and subsequently became the designated performance director from November 2019.

He was quoted as saying by ECB:

"I've had the most amazing 12 years at the ECB and it's been both an honour and a privilege to have spent the last four years as Performance Director. Supporting our efforts towards multiple Ashes campaigns and World Cups has quite literally been the stuff of dreams"

His achievements with the ECB include England winning the 2019 ODI World Cup on home soil and the 2022 World T20 in Australia.

#2 Has worked closely with new RCB head coach Andy Flower in the past

Andy Flower has been named RCB's new head coach for IPL 2024, replacing Sanjay Bangar for the said role.

In the past, Bobat has worked closely with Flower when the duo were associated with the English cricket team.

As mentioned earlier, Bobat joined the ECB in 2011 and worked with Flower for almost three years when the Zimbabwean was the full-time director of the English cricket team.

The fact that RCB's head coach and the director of cricket have worked together with success for an international team is likely to have a positive impact on the team.

#3 Highly educated about sports

Bobat is highly passionate about sports. He has a degree in sports science and management from Nottingham Trent University. He also holds a Post Graduate Certificate in Education from the University of Bedfordshire.

Recently, Bobat has acquired a degree of Masters of Sports Directorship from The Manchester Metropolitan University.

#4 Bobat has been a lecturer and teacher of sports

During his young days, Bobat was a lecturer in sports and exercise science at Leicester College for more than three years i.e. from 2004 to 2007. Thereafter, he was a teacher of Sports and PE at the Wyggestopn and QE1 College from January 2008 till October 2011.

It seems that his passion for sports has been since a young age and being a lecturer and a teacher of sports, he has been deeply involved with various aspects of sport at the grassroots level.

#5 Young English cricketers were identified during his tenure with the ECB:

Bobat has been instrumental in the success of the English team in the last decade or so. Players like Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, and Harry Brook have made it big in international cricket and Bobat had an influence on their careers.

Bobat not only impacted English cricket but also impacted young English players who are now amongst the best in international cricket.

