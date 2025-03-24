Who said what - top 3 expert reactions to Noor Ahmad's match-winning spell vs MI in IPL 2025 ft. Piyush Chawla

Noor Ahmad's spell of 4-18 played a vital role in Chennai Super Kings' win over Mumbai Indians in the third match of the ongoing Indian Premier League season (IPL 2025) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

The Afghanistan international handed the advantage to the hosts in the first innings, dismissing Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Robin Minz and Naman Dhir.

The talented left-arm wrist spinner was bought by CSK in the mega auction held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2024. He showed his class while making his debut in yellow, and his accurate lengths became the talk of all of Chennai.

The 20-year-old brought the wrong 'un out alongside his trademark leg-spin, foxing several MI batters, and also leading to skipper Yadav being stumped in a flash by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Ahmad's spell was lauded by several experts and pundits across the world, who felt the spinner would add a lot of value to CSK, who last won the IPL in 2023. In this listicle, we take a look at the top expert reactions to Ahmad's spell.

#3 Simon Doull

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull, who works as a television pundit, heaped praise on Ahmad for his match-winning performance.

The Kiwi pointed out that Ahmad was bowling in good areas and that he fared equally well against right-handers and left-handers.

Doull, while speaking on Cricbuzz, mentioned that Ahmad would learn a lot if he kept following what Mahendra Singh Dhoni said from behind the stumps.

"That period of play when he strangled them down - not only was he picking up wickets, but he was also not giving runs away. Left-handers, right-handers, he got under the skin of both. He will enjoy as much as anyone to have MS Dhoni behind the stumps and have him to talk to. And if he listens to Dhoni, he will really benefit from it," said Doull to Cricbuzz.

#2 Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, most fondly remembered for leading his country to victory in the 2005 Ashes, is a co-panellist for Cricbuzz this IPL season.

The Yorkshireman praised Ahmad and felt the spinner would be a thorn in the flesh for any team that plays CSK at their home ground.

"He (Ahmad) has got four in the first game, and he will have plenty by the end of April. This pitch is going to help spin immensely, and if we give him, say, two wickets every game, he will have at least 15 wickets by then. He won't be far off (in the Purple Cap list). He bowls deliveries that get batters out without them making too many errors - like the delivery Tilak Varma got out to. He gets players out with really good balls," said Vaughan on Cricbuzz.

#1 Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla, who was a part of India's winning 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup squads, lauded Ahmad for his accurate lengths.

The leg-spinner felt that Ahmad had adjusted well to the areas that he needed to hit in Chepauk. Chawla made a note of the fact that MI's batters did not exactly slog to get out against Ahmad, and were deceived by his flight in the air and turn off the pitch.

"He bowled really well. In the beginning, he seemed to have a few nerves but he bowled in good areas, especially those needed on this Chennai track, he was spot on. And you saw that the batters were not slogging to get out against him - he was actually beating them. I think he was really good, and deserved all the wickets that he got," said Chawla on ESPNCricinfo.

