Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to CSK's elimination from IPL 2025 ft. Adam Gilchrist

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the first side to get eliminated from playoff contention in IPL 2025 with a home loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 30. In a season seemingly from hell, the Men in Yellow suffered their sixth consecutive defeat and an eighth loss in their last nine games. It was also CSK's fifth straight home loss - their most in any IPL edition.

A solid batting performance saw CSK score 190, but another dismal bowling and fielding effort followed as PBKS completed the run-chase in the final over with four wickets to spare. With only two wins in ten matches, CSK sit at the bottom of the table.

It is also the first time the five-time champions will not participate in the IPL playoffs in consecutive seasons.

All these meant fans and former players were scathing in their remarks about the MS Dhoni-led side.

Let us look at the top five expert reactions to CSK's embarrassing early elimination from IPL 2025.

# 1 Adam Gilchrist

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist believes the end might be near for this CSK core as far as winning is concerned. With MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming as captain and coach, the Men in Yellow have been the most consistent IPL side, with five titles and ten final appearances.

However, back-to-back pre-playoff exits have put a dent in CSK's rich history, with wholesome changes likely to follow ahead of next season.

Reflecting on their IPL 2025 elimination on Cricbuzz, Gilchrist said:

"The image of Stephen Fleming showed that it has been a tough campaign. We have said it a number of times that it is the End of an Era, but they do seem to find a way to keep squeezing as much out of each player and finding as much juice as they can. But, it just does feel like there is a serious rethink required after this failed campaign."

CSK will play their remaining four games, hoping to avoid their first-ever bottom-placed finish on the points table.

# 2 Shaun Pollock

Former South African captain Shaun Pollock feels CSK should perform a complete overhaul ahead of the 2026 IPL season. The Protea legend believes CSK must change personnel and their game plan moving forward.

Talking about CSK's exit in IPL 2025 on Cricbuzz, Pollock said:

"You always used to think when it comes to the top four, CSK will be there. They've never finished lower than ninth, could this be bottom? There needs to be a new gameplan, there needs to be rehaul about who is kept, who they go with, and strategies. We all thought when they won in 2023, it was going to be Dhoni's swansong. He's been back for two seasons now and there is talk he maybe back next year."

Renowned for their home dominance historically, CSK have struggled to cope with the conditions at Chepauk Stadium this season, losing an unfathomable five out of six games.

# 3 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra expressed surprise at CSK's appalling home results this season. He also pointed to their overall poor results since 2020, despite the titles in 2021 and 2023.

CSK have now missed the playoffs in four of the six seasons since 2020.

Talking about the Dhoni-led side on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"They have qualified only twice since 2020. So things aren't looking very good. This is the team that has won the trophy five times, but has lost its fifth consecutive game at home. This used to be a fortress. The fortress was first breached, then destroyed, and now the bulldozer has been run over it."

CSK will look to retain their pride at home with a win in their final game at Chennai this season against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 12.

# 4 Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer believes CSK messed up in the 2025 IPL auction by picking players more out of hope than belief. CSK's key buys, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, and Vijay Shankar, among others, have been major letdowns this season.

Talking about this after the loss to PBKS, Jaffer said on ESPN Cricinfo:

"The kind of players they bought in the auction surprised everyone. You just feel like they were hoping these players fire because those players were taken out by the other franchises. They need to rethink but it's a big ask because you don't know who is available next season. It's a tough task to rebuild a side after one season of a three-year cycle."

Even CSK's big-money retained players, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, and Shivam Dube, have not delivered the goods. The other massive retention was skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who got ruled out of the tournament at the halfway stage due to injury.

# 5 Daren Ganga

Former West Indian batter Daren Ganga questioned CSK's succession planning and contingency strategy in the absence of MS Dhoni after their exit from the IPL 2025 playoffs. CSK retained Dhoni as an Uncapped Player for ₹4 crores in the 2025 auction and appointed him captain once Gaikwad got ruled out with injury.

Ganga said on ESPN Cricinfo:

"At what point in time is CSK going to think about succession planning? From a leadership point of view of someone who is going to take over the role of MS Dhoni. Is it the day he retires? Surely, it has to be pre-planned. Say something happens to MS Dhoni, what's the contingency?"

Dhoni has been with CSK since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and continues to play at 43 despite dealing with recurring knee issues over the past few years.

