Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to PBKS' stunning defense of 111 vs KKR in IPL 2025 ft. Ambati Rayudu

The cricket fraternity lauded Punjab Kings (PBKS) for their thrilling victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 31 of IPL 2025 on Tuesday (April 16) in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. They managed to defend the lowest-ever total in IPL history (111), on the back of an exceptional bowling performance.

Batting first, PBKS were off to a fine start, with Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (30) stitching a 39-run opening stand. However, it went downhill from there, as the home side lost wickets in clusters. Prabhsimran was the top batter, as they were bundled out for 111. Harshit Rana bagged three wickets, while Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy affected two dismissals each.

In response, KKR got off to a bad start, losing Sunil Narine (5) and Quinton de Kock (2) early. Although Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37) and Ajinkya Rahane (17) stitched a 55-run stand, their dismissals opened the floodgates for PBKS.

Yuzvendra Chahal (4/28) and Marco Jansen (3/17) produced clutch performances to help the Kings bundle out the Knight Riders for 95 and win by 16 runs.

On that note, let's take a look at the reactions of top experts to Punjab Kings' historic victory.

#1 Ambati Rayudu

Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu praised Yuzvendra Chahal for daring to flight the ball and breaking the back of KKR's batting unit. During his interaction on ESPNcricinfo, he said:

"Credit to [Chahal], because he's come out to get a wicket that is what we don't see that often in the IPL. Bowlers don't bowl to get a wicket, they bowl to defend. When you bowl to defend and you're only hoping that you would get a wicket but this is one instance where you had no choice. The situation demanded you to bowl those wicket-taking deliveries." (2:35)

Further, Rayudu believes not many captains would have shown proactiveness and hunger to defend 111 like Shreyas Iyer did for Punjab Kings. He thinks the franchise can continue to rake up wins if they play with the same XI.

"I have known the best of captains who wouldn't have taken this score [111] seriously. Trust me," Rayudu added. "But this guy did. [Coach Ricky] Ponting does. Ponting would never give up. That's a great combination that they have going. But only if they don't change the players as often as they do. And keep it constant. I think they'll get a lot of success in the IPL," Rayudu added.

#2 Simon Doull

During the post-match analysis on Cricbuzz Live, Simon Doull lauded PBKS' impressive comeback after failing to defend a 245-run total in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He said:

"Some brilliant bowling and very average batting. After the disappointment of the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, when they got belted all around the park, to bounce back with their key buys in Yuzvendra Chahal, that would do them the world of good." (2:10)

Doull opined that Chahal's ability to get revs on the ball and deceive Rinku Singh was a treat to his eyes. He added:

"The ball to get Rinku was just beautiful, so sort of Chahal. He floats it up, drifts and Rinku is drawn into it. He bowled beautifully tonight and the fact that his ability to put revs on the ball. He's too good a bowler to go that for many games without some performance that turns the game for the side." (8:23)

#3 Irfan Pathan

The former Indian all-rounder shared his thoughts on PBKS' win on his YouTube channel. While labelling it as the best game of IPL 2025 so far, Pathan opined that the good opening stand turned out to be crucial for PBKS. He said:

"I think it was the best game of this season so far. When you just score 111, you aren't in the game on nine out of 10 occasions. The 39-run opening stand played a key role for Punjab helped them remain in hunt to win the game. On the other hand, KKR didn't get off to a good start, losing Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock early."

Further, Pathan lauded Shreyas Iyer for his tactical brilliance and Yuzvendra Chahal for his exceptional bowling performances. He added:

"Shreyas Iyer deserves to be praised, as he didn't lose hope of winning the game, and also brought Yuzvendra Chahal early. The low-scoring game allowed Chahal to bowl slowly and give it some air and pick four wickets."

#4 Aakash Chopra

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra expressed his astonishment at KKR failing to chase down 111 on a flat track. He said:

“One of the most bizzare games of the IPL. Punjab Kings scored 111 runs but still won the game by 16 runs. This is the same team that conceded 246 runs in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This was the same bowling unit that was hammered in Hyderabad but defended 111 runs. I would call it a floodlight robbery."

Chopra thinks Shreyas Iyer made a big decision to give the new ball to Xavier Bartlett instead of Arshdeep Singh, which worked wonders in the form of Quinton de Kock's wicket. As per the 47-year-old, this win could fuel PBKS' path to the playoffs. Chopra added:

"This match could just elevate PBKS to the final four, while KKR can come down in the standings. Because this is the second time that KKR has posted a below-par score in this season. "

#5 Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh thinks Yuzvendra Chahal is a role model for aspiring spinners due to his ability to take wickets consistently. He said on his YouTube page:

"Yuzvendra Chahal has gone through a lot. Although, he looks concerned with his off-field issues, but he brought his former self in this game. Once you're a champion, you're always a champion. To aspiring spinners watching the video, I would suggest them to bowl like Chahal." (2:02)

Harbhajan also thinks this Punjab Kings outfit can win the title, with a win over KKR acting as a booster for the rest of the season. He concluded:

“Punjab Kings can win the IPL 2025 as their success against Kolkata Knight Riders will give them confidence. If you win this kind of match, you start feeling that you will get success. In the past few seasons, they have only participated, but this team has the capability and intent to win the title." (0:38)

